Man arrested in shooting at east Arkansas Walmart, police say

A man suspected of wounding a person in the electronics section of an eastern Arkansas Walmart was arrested several weeks after the shooting, authorities in West Memphis said Wednesday.

The West Memphis Police Department said they arrested 26-year-old Jimmy Do of Lake Cormorant, Miss. Tuesday night at a local extended stay hotel.

Do faces battery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of gun charges, as well as a theft and drug paraphernalia infraction.

Police said Do shot a person the morning of Jan. 24 inside the Walmart off Interstate 55 after he pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at least two shots before fleeing.

The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening, police said at the time, adding that they didn’t believe the shooting was random.

Do remained in the Crittenden County jail Wednesday afternoon with bond not yet listed, according to an online jail roster.