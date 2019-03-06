Police: Cabot man had stolen car fob

Officers arrested a 22-year-old Cabot man on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle Tuesday, according to a police report.

Corey Branch said he was looking for scrap metal when a caller reported him for suspicious activity, according to the report. An officer discovered that a stolen 2017 Nissan Titan was also at the location, and Branch had the key fob to the car in his front pocket, the report said.

Police charged Branch with theft by receiving.

Woman, 26, faces drug, other counts

A Little Rock woman ran from police after they saw her exiting a stolen truck Monday, police said.

Deanna Copeland, 26, fled from the truck after police told her to stop, according to a police report. After they caught her, she gave them a fake name, the report said. Officers reported finding heroin, meth, marijuana and a pipe on her person.

She was charged with possession of heroin, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and with fleeing arrest and obstructing government operations. She also was charged with theft of property in the theft of a $1,265 pendent from Bear Hill Interiors.

Filings state man shot, hurt woman

A man shot a woman while she was picking up belongings at her cousin's ex-boyfriend's home, according to court documents.

Deon Bean, 19, shot the woman at an apartment on Treasure Hill Road in Little Rock on Jan. 22, documents said. The woman said she did not know Bean and that he shot her as she and her cousin were trying to leave the apartment, reports said. She reported that Bean was wearing a black mask but removed it and then began shooting at her, according to police.

Police said Bean is a friend of the cousin's ex-boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend reported that the woman tried to hit him before the shooting, reports said.

Emergency response officials transported the woman to a hospital.

Bean was charged with first-degree battery, according to a police report.

Man facing drug, car theft charges

Police arrested a Little Rock man on drug charges and later discovered the Toyota car he was driving was stolen, according to a police report.

An officer reported pulling over Travis Clary, 30, after noticing Monday that the license plate on the vehicle appeared to have been altered. The officer discovered a small bag of white powder in Clary's jacket, and a woman with Clary had a glass pipe with drug residue inside it, the report said.

Clary and the woman were arrested. Officers discovered a laptop in the vehicle, and when they checked it, they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Oregon, police said.

Clary was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, driving with improper use of evidence of registration and driving with expired tags.

