Misled on Stone book plans, judge says

Roger Stone, longtime friend of President Trump, arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington on Jan. 29, 2019. Washington Post photo by Calla Kessler.

WASHINGTON -- Attorneys for Roger Stone withheld and misrepresented plans for his new book criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller in violation of a gag order in his case, a federal judge found Tuesday, warning that any "costs or consequences" that result are solely his responsibility.

The new order by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington does not spell out consequences but bodes ill for the Republican operative and longtime friend of President Donald Trump.

Stone asked the court for leeway late Friday regarding the "imminent release" of a new version of his book about Trump's 2016 campaign, retitled The Myth of Russian Collusion.

Jackson found that Stone deliberately waited until after publication to disclose plans that had been underway for weeks, suggesting his defense was using her docket to gin up publicity about the book.

Despite a Feb. 21 gag order, Stone in the book's new introduction criticizes Mueller as "crooked" and accuses "Deep State liberals" of seeking to silence him. Stone's attorneys argued that "not a single word of the book was created" after that date and that it did not occur to them to tell the judge about it before the order, given that the book already had been online for sale for two days.

Jackson dismissed that reasoning, saying it is undisputed that her order barred all public statements by Stone about the investigation. The judge previously warned that Stone could be jailed for further violations of the gag order.

"It does not matter when the defendant may have first formulated the opinions expressed, or when he first put them into words: he may no longer share his views on these particular subjects with the world," Jackson said in the order.

She ordered Stone's defense to explain by Monday how he will come into compliance. Attorneys from both sides are barred from speaking publicly about the case.

Jackson did not demand that he pull the book from shelves. But she wrote that Stone's attorneys may have waived any right to complain about his free-speech rights because they had proposed that the order in their case bar "improper" speech by Stone impugning the integrity of the court, Mueller or his prosecution.

Stone, 66, is accused of lying to Congress and obstructing justice to cover up his efforts to gather information concerning hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded innocent.

A Section on 03/06/2019