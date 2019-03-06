Mutilation ban set for vote in House

The House is expected to vote within the next week on a proposed ban on female genital mutilation.

The House Judiciary Committee advances Senate Bill 318, by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, on Tuesday.

The bill would ban the procedure, which is most common in parts of Africa and Asia.

The procedure often includes the partial or total removal of the clitoris, and is frequently performed on young girls.

It is illegal under federal law. The bill's sponsors say that making the practice illegal on the state level will allow more resources to go to prevention and prosecution.

SB318 also instructs the Department of Health to develop an educational program about the risks of the procedure, and to keep statistics about the prevalence of the practice in the state.

According to the AHA Foundation, a nonprofit based in New York that is dedicated to women's rights, an estimated 551 women and girls are at risk of mutilation in Arkansas.

-- John Moritz