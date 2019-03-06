• Britain's senior royals gathered Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales. The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla; his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; and their wives, Kate and Meghan. The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969. The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at Tuesday's celebration.

• He has been called the "emperor of Japanese architecture" by his peers and "visionary" by critics. Now, the internationally renowned architect Arata Isozaki can add yet another tribute: the 2019 Pritzker Architecture Prize. The announcement Tuesday of architecture's highest award was seen by many as a long overdue honor for the 87-year-old architect, urban designer and theorist, who is credited with fusing East and West, modern and postmodern, and global and local in a visually diverse body of work that symbolized Japan's global influence. Isozaki's more than 100 buildings include the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles; the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain; and the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha. Isozaki said he was "overjoyed" to receive the prize. "It's like a crown on the tombstone," he joked, flashing his trademark sense of humor. Isozaki reflected on a six-decade-long career blending architecture with visual art, poetry, philosophy, theater, writing and design. "My concept of architecture is that it is invisible," he said. "It's intangible. But I believe it can be felt through the five senses." His commitment to the "art of space" was in part what led the Pritzker jury to select Isozaki as its 46th laureate and the eighth from Japan. He will receive the award at a ceremony in France in May.

• Three Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of the child-molestation allegations against the late musician that aired Sunday in an HBO documentary. A spokesman for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat said Jackson's music was pulled starting Monday morning. Cogeco Media spokesman Christine Dicaire said the action is a response to listener reactions to the documentary. She added that the decision will also apply to Cogeco stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations. The documentary Leaving Neverland began airing Sunday on HBO. It details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied that Jackson molested them and had supported him in front of authorities.

Photo by The New York Times/Kentaro Takahashi

Arata Isozaki, the Japanese architect, teacher and theorist, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2019.

