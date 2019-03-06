New group focusing on better dads

Faith-based leaders in the state have applied for and received $1.7 million from the state to set up a network to help Arkansas fathers.

Arkansas Better Dads was created for the express purpose of applying for grant money offered through the state Department of Workforce Services.

Randy Jumper, executive director of Arkansas Better Dads, said he formed the organization to create a network of groups in the state focused on helping men become better fathers.

Arkansas Better Dads will be able to use the $1.7 million to financially support the network's organizations in offering programs, Jumper said. Better Dads also has a curriculum that groups seeking to join the network can use to teach men how to better support their families.

The money comes primarily from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a federal program. Clarence Childs, who is with that federal program, said he sees a lot of fathers who seek help and could benefit from what Arkansas Better Dads has to offer.

Jumper said there are a lot of important programs providing assistance to fathers in Arkansas, but Arkansas Better Dads will be able to act as a unifying force.

"What we're really going to do is serve as a catalyst in communities -- find the people who are working," Jumper said. "I think the men in Dumas know better what needs to happen for the men in Dumas than someone in Little Rock, so we're going to work with them. We're going to find partnerships that are strategic. We're going to resource them. We're going to provide them the materials."

Program director Ed Terry handed out proposal packets Tuesday to community leaders interested in partnering with Arkansas Better Dads. Groups seeking to partner with the organization will need to fill out proposals in order to participate. The packets will soon be available on Arkansas Better Dads' website.

Laurie Currier, executive director for The Call and its representative at Tuesday's event, said she hopes to work with Arkansas Better Dads in the future. The Call is a Christian organization that partners with the state to help increase the number of families fostering and adopting children.

Arkansas Better Dads is sponsoring an event Saturday called Championship Dads to promote learning among fathers. In the future, Jumper said he would like to initiate a Father of the Year award that would allow families to nominate their fathers for special recognition.

"And the truth is everybody wins," Jumper said. "If you nominate your dad to be father of the year, for all intents and purposes he's the father of the year in that household."

Jumper said he's also exploring setting up a day for fathers to work with their children on a Habitat for Humanity project.

The networking organization will focus on "trying to do things that really aren't that financially impactful but are incredibly significant for men and their kids," Jumper said.

Arkansas Better Dads was born out of First Assembly of God Church's ministry for fathers, said Jumper, who provides faith-based support for fathers at the North Little Rock church. Through Arkansas Better Dads, Jumper wants to connect with men throughout the state. The church already has partnerships with churches and other organizations across Arkansas.

Officials with Arkansas Better Dads said children whose fathers are present have better outcomes than do kids whose fathers are absent.

"A stronger home is built with a stronger dad," said Robert Birch, the special assistant to the North Little Rock mayor.

Birch, a single dad to two kids, said having good parents is important.

"And it's any single parent, really," Birch said. "We need good moms and dads, period."

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Randy Jumper, executive director of Arkansas Better Dads, walks to a news conference Tuesday at the group’s North Little Rock office. The organization helps men become better dads through training and interaction with their families.

Metro on 03/06/2019