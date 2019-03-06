SeQuette Clark (left) leaves a meeting Tuesday with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra before the announcement of investigation results in the slaying of her son.

No state charges for California officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's attorney general said Tuesday that he won't charge two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year, a killing that set off intense protests.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's conclusion to a nearly yearlong investigation follows a Sacramento district attorney finding last weekend that the officers broke no laws when they shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark seven times on March 18, 2018.

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet said they mistakenly thought Clark was approaching them with a gun after he ran from them into his grandparents' backyard as police investigated vandalism. Investigators found only a cellphone.

Becerra acknowledged that the killing was devastating for Clark's family but that his review found Clark had been committing crimes and officers believed he was armed and their lives were in danger when they opened fire. Before announcing the decision, he met with Clark's mother, SeQuette Clark.

New demonstrations followed Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's decision not to charge the officers, with more than 80 people arrested Monday in a wealthy Sacramento neighborhood.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott and Sean Ragan, who heads the FBI's Sacramento office, said they will examine whether the slaying violated Clark's federal civil rights.

Order forms veterans-suicide task force

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at stemming a persistently high number of veteran suicides, urging expanded outreach by awarding grants to community programs.

The order creates a Cabinet-level task force that will seek to develop a national road map for suicide prevention, bringing in state and local organizations to raise awareness among the high-risk group. It directs the task force led by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to finalize a plan in 12 months.

Trump, at a signing ceremony surrounded by representatives of military families and veterans organizations, said the problem of veteran suicide can be solved only if the entire country works together to build communities that support and protect veterans from the first moment they return to civilian life.

"They courageously fulfill their duties to our nation, now we must fulfill our duties to them," Trump said.

Currently, about 20 veterans die by suicide each day, a rate that is about 1.5 times higher than those who haven't served in the military. The government said that about 14 of those 20 were not under VA care, pointing to a need for improved outreach.

The new task force will look to create a grant system similar to the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing program, which provides funding to state and local programs.

Faith wiping out 'Mormon,' 'LDS' online

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Mormon church is renaming websites, social media handles and email addresses as the faith pushes to be known by the religion's full name and not shorthand names it previously embraced and promoted that have been used for generations by church members and others.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Utah-based faith with 16 million members worldwide, said Tuesday in a news release that websites that used "Mormon" and "LDS" will be phased out. The website "LDS.org" will become "ChurchofJesusChrist.org." The website "MormonNewsroom.org" will become "Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org." Church employee emails that ended with "ldschurch.org" will now end with "ChurchofJesusChrist.org."

Church President Russell Nelson, 94, requested in August that people stop using "Mormon" or "LDS" as substitutes for the church's full name. The faith says that name was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838.

In October, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Mom's motion to fire school chief fails

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida officials have decided to retain the school superintendent in charge of the district where a shooting massacre happened.

The Broward County School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday against a motion to fire Superintendent Robert Runcie. The motion was introduced by member Lori Alhadeff, who was elected to the board after her daughter and 16 others died in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Alhadeff told the board Tuesday that while Runcie "did not pull the trigger," the school administration's failures allowed the shooting to happen.

But only about six of the approximately 80 members of the public who spoke at the hearing said they were in favor of firing Runcie. The rest said he should be retained because he's improved schools districtwide.

Runcie has been superintendent since 2011.

Photo by AP/LYNNE SLADKY

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie speaks with School Board member Donna Korn during a Tuesday meeting of the board.

A Section on 03/06/2019