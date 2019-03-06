Open-records legislation rejected

A Senate panel rejected a bill Tuesday that would have specifically applied Arkansas' open-records law to private groups that collectively spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year to conduct and support government business.

Members of the State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee discussed Senate Bill 231 by Kim Hammer, R-Benton, for about 35 minutes before members let the bill die without a vote.

Transparency advocates have said the 52-year-old Arkansas Freedom of Information Act already applies to private entities that do public business, including university athletics foundations in Fayetteville and Jonesboro. But those groups routinely decline Arkansans' open-records requests, forcing taxpayers to risk costly legal challenges.

"This is not going to eliminate all of the litigation, but it certainly is going to bring clarity," Hammer said.

SB231 would have explicitly applied existing law to private organizations that perform "a public or governmental function on behalf of a governmental agency or public entity" and to those groups with a "primary purpose" of directly supporting public bodies, either with money or workers.

Hammer's bill would have additionally blocked the release of donor names, going further than existing law to protect the identities of people who give to government-linked foundations, one of the bill's allies said. Hammer included the provision to stem worries that his law would deter people from giving to such groups.

Some committee members expressed support for the idea that private firms doing public business should be forced to open their books for public inspection, but the panel ultimately coalesced around other concerns.

"Your characterization of the problem is probably accurate -- really they are operating this way in order to avoid transparency," Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, said of university foundations. "We ought to all be offended by that."

But Ballinger declined to support the bill because he said he worried about how it would apply to other private groups. Other members said they were worried competitors would use the transparency law against government vendors and that more litigation would be required to sort out the scope of the new language.

No university officials testified to the committee about the bill. Only J. Shepherd Russell, a public finance attorney with the Little Rock firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark, opposed the bill publicly.

Foundations supporting Arkansas State Police, libraries and public hospitals would be subject to the law, Russell said. It would negatively affect fundraising in part by opening up records that show how a group solicits money, he said.

University foundations alone are sitting on roughly $1.8 billion in net assets, a review of fiscal 2016 tax filings show. Those foundations collectively spent about $172.5 million that year. These figures do not include a wide range of foundations that support state agencies and other public entities.

Hammer presented the bill alongside University of Arkansas at Little Rock law professor Robert Steinbuch, who helped write it. Steinbuch has cited reports by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Times and other media outlets as the inspiration for the legislation.

The Democrat-Gazette last year published several stories examining the day-to-day working relationship between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville athletic department and the nonprofit Razorback Foundation.

The investigation began when the foundation refused to provide a copy of a contract it signed with a firm to help find the Razorbacks a new head football coach. UA ultimately hired Chad Morris from Southern Methodist University in Texas, signing him to a base salary of $3.5 million over six years. Morris is the state's highest-paid public employee.

This newspaper mined nearly 22,000 pages of UA athletic department emails to examine whether the department and the foundation were functionally the same, one test for determining whether the open-records law applies.

Reporters found that foundation officials sat in on job interviews for candidates in the UA athletic department and had free use of university trademarks others had to pay to use, among other examples of overlap.

UA officials also waived millions in cash commitments the foundation made toward capital projects and helped promote a membership program for the nonprofit.

The Democrat-Gazette also reported that the Red Wolves Foundation, which supports athletics at Arkansas State University, is staffed by university-paid employees and is the recipient of roughly $1.6 million a year through an agreement that directs an ASU revenue stream to the nonprofit.

ASU's club has refused to provide records related to loans it took out to pay for two expansions to the campus football stadium. ASU leased land to the foundation, which was responsible for paying for the expansion and is collecting revenue from the new seats.

Public property records show the foundation borrowed $42 million from Centennial Bank to pay for the two projects. The bank; its holding company's chairman, Johnny Allison; and Allison's family donated a combined $15 million to seed those stadium projects, ASU previously announced.

Agencies supported by public money, in whole or in part, are supposed to be subject to the transparency law.

Hammer's bill specifically included a carve-out for donor identities, which would have effectively been a new exemption to the open-records law. Steinbuch said this better insulated donor names from disclosure than the existing law provides.

In practice, UA and the Razorback Foundation often exchange donor names with one another, meaning donor information already goes to UA, which is explicitly subject to the open-records law.

Sharing such information is a byproduct of how the two organizations work in tandem -- to get most season football tickets, fans must first donate to the Razorback Foundation, for instance.

UA has redacted donor names from documents, citing an open-records exemption that allows the government to withhold information for competitive reasons.

Open-records laws vary across the country. Few states provide laws as clear as what Hammer proposed, said Alexa Capeloto, a journalism professor at the City University of New York who has studied the issue nationally.

"There's not a lot of clarity in the laws, so the courts have had to step in and really make these determinations," Capeloto said. "What's different about this, is to propose writing it into legislation, and providing that kind of clarity to courts is really unusual. It's really what we've been calling for [nationally]."

Frank LoMonte, director of the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information at the University of Florida, said "it is accepted by law most everywhere" that university foundations and athletic associations are conducting state business.

"These foundations and athletic associations are, in the minds of every reasonable person, an extension of their universities, and they're treated like extensions of their universities for all practical purposes," LoMonte said. "So it's only fair to hold them accountable to the same degree as the university itself would be."

