Pakistan arrests 44 in extremist sweep

A Pakistani villager in Kashmir shows damage to his house Tuesday caused by Indian artillery in Dara Sher Khan on the two nations’ line of control in the contested region.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan -- Pakistan's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that officials had arrested 44 people from outlawed organizations, including two relatives of the leader of an extremist group that claimed responsibility for a Feb. 14 terrorist attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi, the state minister of the interior, said a brother of Masood Azhar, the reclusive founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and another man, believed to be Azhar's son, were detained Tuesday.

The whereabouts of Azhar, 50, are not publicly known, but there were unconfirmed reports Tuesday that the government would decide shortly whether to arrest him. Pakistan's foreign minister said last week that he was in Pakistan but was not in good health.

The two arrested men, identified as Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hammad Azhar, were both on a list of suspects submitted by India to Pakistani authorities in an official dossier after the bombing that killed 40 paramilitary policemen in Kashmir, the Himalayan region that is claimed by both countries.

That attack triggered swift military retaliation from India, which sent fighter jets to bomb what it said was a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp and seminary inside Pakistan near the Line of Control that separates the two portions of Kashmir. Pakistan intercepted the jets and shot down one of the Indian planes, raising fears of further escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan eased the tensions somewhat by quickly returning the captured Indian pilot as international concern and pressure mounted. Khan also offered to investigate the bombing last week if India provided any "actionable evidence" of a connection to Pakistan. But on Tuesday, Afridi said the arrests were not the result of foreign demands.

"The action is being taken for the national interest of Pakistan. We do not want allegations against Pakistan from the outside and this action is not being taken under any pressure," Afridi said in a statement. "This is our own decision."

India has long accused Pakistan of sheltering militant organizations that launch attacks across the Line of Control, and it has repeatedly demanded a crackdown on Jaish-e-Mohammed and other militant groups use violence in the cause of forcing India to relinquish its claims on Kashmir. Pakistan has routinely denied those claims and said it only provides moral and political support for Kashmiri Muslim demands.

On Tuesday, Pakistan said the arrests were part of its newly invigorated National Action Plan against extremism, which was enacted under the previous government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but never seriously implemented.

Afridi said the 44 suspects were already under observation and that a decision was made Monday to "place them in preventive detention for investigation." He also said that, "If needed, the assets of banned outfits will also be confiscated."

Jaish-e-Mohammed has been officially banned in Pakistan since 2002, when it attempted to assassinate the country's military president at the time, Pervez Musharraf. Since then, however, it has been accused of carrying out numerous terror attacks and bombings in Kashmir, Pakistan and elsewhere in India.

The arrests followed an official announcement Monday that Pakistan would issue a "freezing and seizure order," in accordance with a long-standing United Nations Security Council act, which it said would "streamline" procedures for carrying out U.N. sanctions against "designated" individuals and groups.

In the past, while militant leaders in Pakistan have been periodically arrested and charged with crimes, in many cases they have later been released for lack of evidence or on technicalities.

A Section on 03/06/2019