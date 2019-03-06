State Capitol news in brief

2 ethics measures headed to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson two of the six ethics bills proposed by legislative leaders.

The Senate concurred with a House amendment and then, in a 32-2 vote, approved Senate Bill 249 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs.

It would increase the maximum ethics violation fine from $2,000 to $3,500. Current law allows the Ethics Commission to assess fines of $50 to $2,000; issue public letters of caution, reprimands and warnings for ethics violations; or both.

The Senate also concurred with a House amendment on Senate Bill 256 by Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis and approved it 35-0.

The bill would bar elected state officials from registering as lobbyists in Arkansas or "in any other jurisdiction" until they leave office. Current ethics rules bar lawmakers from being compensated beyond their legislative pay and benefits "for lobbying other members of the General Assembly."

Senate and House leaders proposed changes in ethics laws after the guilty pleas and convictions of five former lawmakers for federal crimes in the past 2½ years.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill to cut insurers' tax credit advances

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday recommended approval of a bill that would gradually reduce the home office tax credit for some insurance companies that enables them to reduce premium taxes.

Senate Bill 345 by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, now goes to the House.

A decades-old law allows life, health and disability insurers to get the credits against their premium taxes. The credits are equal to the noncommissioned salaries and wages of the insurers' Arkansas employees.

For health and disability insurers, the credits now may reduce their premium taxes up to 80 percent, according to the Insurance Department.

The bill would limit the home tax credit to 70 percent of the premium taxes for the tax year starting Jan. 1, 2021; 60 percent starting Jan. 1, 2022; and 50 percent starting Jan. 1, 2023. The bill would ultimately would save about $16 million or $17 million for the taxpayers, Hendren said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Budget panel OKs state police raises

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday added a proposal to the Arkansas State Police appropriation that would give commissioned officers a 5 percent pay raise, effective July 1, if funds become available.

The raises would be separate from cost-of-living adjustments or performance-based raises.

The state's chief fiscal officer would be required to authorize whether there are enough funds for the raises. The amendment was proposed by Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, to House Bill 1130, the Arkansas State Police appropriation for fiscal 2020, which starts July 1.

The amendment would increase the state police's proposed spending authority from $96.2 million to $98.3 million in fiscal 2020. In November, Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed increasing the agency's general revenue budget from $66.3 million to $71.6 million in fiscal 2020; and adding 24 new troopers over the next two years and an annual trooper school.

The 5 percent increase would go to ranks from trooper up to major, but not for the state police director or lieutenant colonels, Ingram said.

"It helps us better compete. We are still not there. This will leave us just under $44,000 as a starting salary for a trooper. Here in Little Rock, that's the starting salary," he said.

The average salary of the agency's 110 troopers is about $41,237 a year, according to Tony Robinson, administrator of personnel review for the Bureau of Legislative Research. The pay range is from $40,340 to $58,593 a year.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel supports bill on e-prescriptions

Legislation requiring that opioid and narcotic prescriptions be sent through the Internet by 2021 was approved on a voice vote by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, a pharmacist, told the committee that e-prescriptions are harder to forge and that most pharmacists already accept them.

Senate Bill 174, sponsored by Boyd and Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, is intended to combat the opioid epidemic.

The bill, which has the support of a major pharmacists group, now goes to the full House.

-- John Moritz

Mutilation ban set for vote in House

The House is expected to vote within the next week on a proposed ban on female genital mutilation.

The House Judiciary Committee advances Senate Bill 318, by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, on Tuesday.

The bill would ban the procedure, which is most common in parts of Africa and Asia.

The procedure often includes the partial or total removal of the clitoris, and is frequently performed on young girls.

It is illegal under federal law. The bill's sponsors say that making the practice illegal on the state level will allow more resources to go to prevention and prosecution.

SB318 also instructs the Department of Health to develop an educational program about the risks of the procedure, and to keep statistics about the prevalence of the practice in the state.

According to the AHA Foundation, a nonprofit based in New York that is dedicated to women's rights, an estimated 551 women and girls are at risk of mutilation in Arkansas.

-- John Moritz

House favors rule on casino support

The House on Tuesday approved a bill that would require local letters of support for casinos to come from county judges and mayors in office at the time a company applies for a license.

The Arkansas Racing Commission last month adopted an identical rule, but Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, told lawmakers on Tuesday that a law would further ensure local support for casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties as allowed by Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution, which voters approved last year.

Senate Bill 185 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, was filed in response to outgoing local officials from Pope County writing letters in support of a casino there despite local opposition to casino development.

The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

-- Hunter Field

Ban-list removal of silencers moves on

Firearms equipped for silent discharge would not be considered a prohibited weapon under a bill that was advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 400 -- sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, and Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado -- would not affect silencers or weapons governed by the National Firearms Act.

Ballinger told the Senate Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs that "thousands of people in Arkansas" currently own suppressors. Silencers are allowed by federal law after passing a background check.

He called SB400 a "clean-up bill" that eliminates the "ubiquitous" language in current state law.

SB400 removes "a firearm that has been specially made or specially adapted for silent discharge" from the language of Arkansas Code Annotated 5-73-104, which also lists the bomb, machine gun, sawed-off shotgun or rifle and metal knuckles as prohibited weapons.

Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, told the committee that she was concerned about removing the silencer from the law.

"This puts law enforcement at a disadvantage if there's an active shooting and you don't know where the bullet comes from," Flowers said.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Ballot-review shift gains House's OK

The House voted 78-13 on Tuesday to send legislation shifting the authority for reviewing ballot language for proposed amendments from the attorney general's office to the state Board of Election Commissioners.

The House's action sends Senate Bill 346 to the governor, who has not said whether he will sign the bill.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, meanwhile, praised the vote in a statement.

"This streamlined process will increase transparency by ensuring a public and bipartisan debate for all ballot measures proposed by Arkansans," Rutledge's statement said.

During her successful re-election campaign last year, Rutledge was criticized by her opponents for rejecting numerous proposed amendments.

Rutledge countered that her office was hamstrung by strict requirements established by the Arkansas Supreme Court. Under SB364, if the Board of Election Commissioners rejects a ballot measure, the decision would be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The bill also adds to the requirements for the signature-gathering process of a proposed initiative or amendment. Most opposition in the House came from Democrats, who said afterward they were concerned the bill would make it harder for citizens to get proposals on the ballot.

"I think it's important we preserve the people's ability to speak and participate in democracy through this process," said Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock. "I'm not interested in anything that chills or reduces that ability."

-- John Moritz

Photo by John Sykes Jr.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (left) presents a resolution praising his father, longtime state lawmaker Kim Hendren (right), during Senate action Tuesday. Despite the lighter moment, it was a day of serious business at the state Capitol.

A Section on 03/06/2019