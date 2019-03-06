Sections
Panel clears bill on excess school food

by Hunter Field | Today at 3:34 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Rep. Jim Dotson (center, at podium), R-Bentonville is shown with (from left) Reps. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, and Dan M. Douglas (right), R-Bentonville, at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

The House Education Committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would allow public schools to give leftover food to students in need.

House Bill 1569 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, cleared the committee without dissent.

The bill gives public schools permission to develop policies to donate excess food to students.

The food still must be distributed under U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Print Headline: Panel clears bill on excess school food

