Panel clears bill on excess school food

The House Education Committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would allow public schools to give leftover food to students in need.

House Bill 1569 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, cleared the committee without dissent.

The bill gives public schools permission to develop policies to donate excess food to students.

The food still must be distributed under U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Metro on 03/06/2019