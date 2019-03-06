Panel supports bill on e-prescriptions

Legislation requiring that opioid and narcotic prescriptions be sent through the Internet by 2021 was approved on a voice vote by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, a pharmacist, told the committee that e-prescriptions are harder to forge and that most pharmacists already accept them.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Senate Bill 174, sponsored by Boyd and Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, is intended to combat the opioid epidemic.

The bill, which has the support of a major pharmacists group, now goes to the full House.

-- John Moritz