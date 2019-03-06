Multiple agencies respond to standoff in Arkansas County, authorities say

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a standoff in Arkansas County Wednesday, authorities said.

The standoff, which began around noon, took place near the intersection of East 10th Street and Park Avenue in Stuttgart, Hazen Police Chief Bradley Taylor said. Hazen was one of the law enforcement agencies called out to provide support to the Stuttgart Police Department during the standoff, Taylor said.

Arkansas State Police also responded, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Taylor said he did not know why the man, believed to be Shane Parham, began the standoff.

“All I know is he ran from some of the police officers and he got stuck out here in the field,” he said.

A Facebook account belonging to Parham streamed live video from the standoff. The nearly 30-minute video showed at least five law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

A second live video began around 4 p.m.

