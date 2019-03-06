Fatal shooting is northeast Arkansas town's 7th homicide of year

Police are investigating whether a shooting in Northeast Arkansas that killed a Blytheville woman and injured a man late Tuesday was committed by a relative, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of W. Ash St., according to a news release from the Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned Kelvin Thomas, 37, and Priscilla Aldridge, 37, both of Blytheville had been shot in a residence on Ash Street, Thompson said in the release.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where Aldridge died a a result of her injuries, the chief said. Thomas was transported to another facility for further treatment and was said to be in stable condition on Wednesday.

Investigators have not named a suspect.

“At this time the department is actively looking for persons of interest in the case, one of whom is possibly related to Thomas,” Thompson said.

Aldridge's death marks the seventh homicide of 2019 in the town of about 14,000 and the second this month.