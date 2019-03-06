Spring cleaning a bit early

Who has heard of Marie Kondo? I, for one, have not yet seen her show, but I believe it is on Netflix and it is all about cleaning and decluttering your home. She has a show based on a book she wrote called "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing". The shows premise features the writer visiting the homes of Americans who have a problem getting rid of junk--she hates clutter (have I mentioned I am the clutter queen). Her cleaning system is the "KonMari method," which has people dispose of objects that don't "spark joy." Supposedly those who have devoted themselves to her approach call themselves Konverts, while others are absolutely incensed by some of her ideas--limiting the amount of books you have in your house and getting rid of any you have already read or likely will not read. You cannot be on social media or at a party where someone is not waxing poetic about her methods--or the complete opposite and absolutely furious with her ideas. Regardless of your take on the show, contributions to thrift stores and charities have seen a huge increase since the beginning of this year with some seeing an increase of 42%, and many are crediting her show.



Locally, I know our thrift stores have seen an increase from the Carson household, but not due to Marie Kondo. I simply now have the time to start organizing. The recent cold weather has not been conducive to gardening, so I have turned my sights inside. I took out everything from my closet and drawers and started sorting.

Who knew one could have this many clothes?!

I want you to notice there is no beige, brown or black in the clothing! Once I emptied everything, I started sorting. My sorting was not based on whether or not it gave me joy, but had I worn it in the last year--or 10!? I found a few items I have had for 20 plus years and haven't worn in almost that long. To be honest, I have others I have had that long that I still wear! I purged greatly and will be delivering sacks of clothes to thrift stores and charities this week.



I have sorted things for various places. Once I got it sorted, I started putting things back in great order (if I do say so myself). I have them sorted by season and by style. For nice clothes and gardening clothes.



Of course the goal is to keep things neat and organized, so let's hope that continues--there are some in my household who doubt me. I still have a few more boxes of clothes to sort, but I am 90% done. It really feels good to check another task off the list, and that does give me joy, so I may be Marie Kondo inspired subconsciously, without having seen the show or read the book. Spring cleaning when it has been feeling like winter!