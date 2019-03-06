BASEBALL

ASU defeats UCA

Justin Felix hit a grand slam to lead Arkansas State University to a 9-6 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Felix’s home run gave the Red Wolves (8-5) a 7-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Drew Tipton went 2 for 3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored for ASU. Zachary Patterson (2-0) earned the victory, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2 in 1 inning of relief of starter Carter Holt. Holt allowed 1 run on 5 hits, struck out 4 and walked 1 in 4 innings. Beau Orlando, Jay Anderson and Nathaniel Sagdahl each had two hits for the Bears (4-9). Brad Verel (0-1) took the loss for UCA, allowing 1 run on 1 hit in 2 innings.

UALR loses at Ole Miss

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock lost 11-8 to Mississippi at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss (9-2) used a five-run second inning to grab a 6-0 lead.

Tyler Keenan led the Rebels, going 3 for 5 with 4 RBI. Grae Kessinger, Anthony Servideo and Ryan Olenek each had two hits for Ole Miss. Max Cioffi (1-0) didn’t allow a run in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory. He also struck out seven.

The Trojans (2-10) were led by Ryan Benavidez, who went 3 for 5. Josh Nowak had two hits for UALR. Aaron Funk (0-1) took the loss for the Trojans, allowing 5 runs on 3 hits in 1 1/3 innings.

MEN’S GOLF

Arkansas finishes 10th

The University of Arkansas men’s team finished 10th with a 54-hole total of 885 at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate tournament Tuesday in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Wil Gibson, who played as an individual, shot a 2-under 211 and tied for 13th. Julian Perico tied for 15th after finishing 1-under 212.

Mason Overstreet had a 223 to tie for 45th, while William Buhl finished in a tie for 54th at 227.

Tyson Reeder was 48th (224) and Luis Garza tied for 58th

(232).

Oklahoma State won the 13-team event with a three-day total of 820. Arizona State (828) was second. Baylor (843), Vanderbilt (858) and Arizona (862) rounded out the top five.

WRESTLING

UALR announces five signees

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Coach Neil Erisman announced five signees to the Trojans’ program Tuesday.

Bentonville’s Cash Jones is the only in-state signee of the group. Jones was a three-time state champion at Bentonville, posting a 227-11 record.

The other signees were Jose Champagne of Griffith, Ind., a Minnesota transfer; Justin Grant of Tallahassee, Fla.; Hasan Krigger of Atlanta, a Iowa Lakes Community College transfer; and Blake Mateu of Metairie, La.

The five signees join Conner Ward, who has been on campus since the fall.