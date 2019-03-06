14-year-old shot multiple times at Little Rock apartment complex while selling cellphone, police say

A gunman fired repeatedly at a 14-year-old boy and injured him Tuesday night while the teen was selling a cellphone at an apartment near Little Rock's Reservoir Park, police said.

Responding officers found the teen lying on the ground and bleeding from the neck and face just after 11:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

A teenage friend told authorities they went to the apartment to sell a cellphone.

The friend said two people came up to their car to pay for the phone, and one of them shot the 14-year-old "repeatedly with an unknown firearm," according to the report.

Emergency crews brought the 14-year-old to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment. The hospital said the teen is expected to survive, according to the police report.

Police said they searched the apartment unit that the two assailants came from, but didn’t find them. People inside the apartment told police that they didn't know anything about the shooting, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.