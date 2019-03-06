Tennessee DE can see himself playing at Arkansas

Tennessee defensive end Luke Shouse could see himself playing football at Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Tuesday.

“The campus and everything was beautiful. I loved it,” Shouse said. “Touring and seeing practice, I liked how they coached them up. It’s a place I could see myself going.”

Shouse, 6-6, 248 pounds of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky and Liberty while drawing interest from Arkansas and others.

He was able to spend time with defensive coordinator John Chavis and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell.

“I got sit in meetings with coach Caldwell,” Shouse said. “That went well. I really like coach Chavis and coach Caldwell and the whole staff. Everything about it, I really loved it and enjoyed it.“

He recorded 53 tackles, 5 for loss, 3 sacks, a recovered fumble and an interception as a junior. Shouse learned where he stood with the Razorbacks.

“They said I was up high on their list,” said Shouse, who has a 3.6 grade point average. “Coach Chavis and coach Caldwell are coming down to my high school for spring ball. I think they’re going to evaluate and go from there.”

Shouse made the trip with his brother.

“He really liked it,” Shouse said. “He said he liked all the coaches on the staff and he felt they were genuine.”

Getting an offer from the Hogs would be very well received by Shouse.

“That would be huge not only because it’s an SEC school,” he said. “That would help with recruiting everywhere. Now that I’ve visited and seen Fayetteville, I could see myself playing football there for four years.”