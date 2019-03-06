UA trustees to consider resolution renaming Bud Walton court after former coach Nolan Richardson

Former Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson calls the hogs with members of the 1994 Razorback National Championship basketball team during half time of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. The ceremony marked the 25 year anniversary of the National Championship game. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will consider a resolution later this month to rename the court at Bud Walton Arena after former men's basketball coach Nolan Richardson.

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz called Richardson a "Razorback legend" and "one of the most impactful coaches in the history of college basketball."

“In his 17 years at the University of Arkansas, he not only led the Razorbacks to unprecedented success, but also used his position in college basketball to help change the world around him," Steinmetz said in a statement. "As the first African-American head coach in the Southwest Conference, he was a trailblazer helping to provide opportunities for many others to follow in his footsteps.”

The trustees will consider the resolution at a two-day meeting that begins March 27 in Hot Springs.

Richardson won a school-record 389 games in 17 seasons at Arkansas, including the most noteworthy victory in program history, 76-72 over Duke in the 1994 NCAA Tournament Championship Game.

Richardson also led the Razorbacks to a national runner-up finish in 1995 and the Final Four in 1990.

During a seven-season span from 1989-96, Richardson won 195 games, the most of any coach in college basketball during an era that included several greats such as Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Dean Smith at North Carolina, Rick Pitino at Kentucky and Roy Williams at Kansas.

He led Arkansas to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and won 29 games in the NCAA postseason. He also won the SEC Tournament in 2000 and three consecutive Southwest Conference tournaments from 1988-90.

The Razorbacks won five regular-season conference championships under Richardson. His teams included three Associated Press All-Americans and eight NBA Draft picks, including five first rounders.

Despite leading Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the previous 14 seasons, Richardson was fired before the final game of the disappointing 2002 regular season. Asked about his job security following a game against Kentucky, Richardson said, “If they go ahead and pay me my money, they can take my job tomorrow.”

During a press conference two days later in Fayetteville, Richardson alleged he was treated differently than other Arkansas coaches because he was black. He was fired following the Razorbacks’ next game, a loss at Mississippi State.

In 2004, Richardson sued the University of Arkansas, multiple university leaders and the Razorback Foundation for wrongful termination, alleging discrimination in federal court. His lawsuit was dismissed and the decision was upheld on appeal.

The sides have reconciled in recent years, beginning in 2009 when Richardson and his 1994 team were recognized at halftime of a home basketball game. In 2011, Arkansas hired Mike Anderson, a long-time Richardson assistant and protege, as the program's head coach.

Last Saturday, Richardson and several of his former players were recognized again during halftime of a game against Ole Miss.

“Just this past weekend during our 25th anniversary celebration of the NCAA title, I had the opportunity to witness the tremendous passion, excitement and affection Coach Richardson engenders among our former players, coaches and fans," Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "And while I know many anticipated that we would utilize the anniversary of that championship to recognize Coach Richardson, his legacy is much larger than a single team or a single championship.

"We wanted all of his players, assistant coaches, staff members and Razorback fans to have an opportunity to join us next season as we formally dedicate Nolan Richardson Court.”

Prior to Arkansas, Richardson was head coach at Tulsa. He finished his 22-year Division I career with a 508-206 record and seven regular-season conference championships.