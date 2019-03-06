UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville West’s Dawson Bailey

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Bentonville West’s Dawson Bailey.

Class: 2019

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 170 pounds

Stats: 14.1 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists a game, 78 percent free throw shooter

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Freed-Hardeman

Coach Greg White:

“He shoots it like crazy. He’s one of the few kids I’ve ever coached that's never been told not to shoot and yelled at when he doesn’t shoot from about 25 feet. One of the things that stands out the most, and it wasn't during a game it was at the Neosho Classic - they do a 3-point and dunk contest. He went 20 of 25 in the first round and then he has to sit a while and then in the finals they erase that and he comes out and goes 21 of 25. I had an old timer tell me he’s been going to the tournament for 30 years and he’s never seen kid score like that.”

Can score in bunches:

“He scored over 20 four times in our league. He had 26 on Bentonville. He had multiple games where he had six 3s. He had six 3s in the first half against Bishop Kelley.”

Excellent in the class room:

“He’s a good kid. He has a 3.95 GPA and 28 ACT.”