U.S. loses in ruling on ‘sanctuary cities’

WASHINGTON — Another federal judge has ruled against a renewed attempt by President Donald Trump’s administration to make states and cities help enforce federal immigration law, an effort it has pursued despite an unbroken string of court decisions declaring the effort illegal.

The decision late Monday by U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco was at least the 10th to tell the Justice Department that without an act of Congress, it can’t withhold federal law enforcement assistance grants from “sanctuary cities” — jurisdictions that decline to help the government track down and detain people in the country illegally.

Among the decisions are three from U.S. courts of appeal for the 3rd, 9th and 7th circuits.

In pressing ahead, Orrick ruled, the administration, among other things, usurped Congress’ spending power.

The Justice Department had no comment Tuesday.

The case was brought by the city and county of San Francisco and the state of California, which together stood to lose more than $30 million in grants.

Since Trump took office, he and the Justice Department have been targeting state and local governments that decline to help Immigration Customs and Enforcement detect and detain immigrants who come in contact with law enforcement officials.

States, cities and counties nationwide have resisted in court, arguing that doing what the administration demands would undermine the trust between immigrant populations and local law enforcement authorities, making it more difficult for police to do their jobs.

They also have successfully argued that the constitutional principles of federalism bar the federal government from telling states what legislation they must pass or not pass, and from making local police enforce immigration laws.

The administration has now lost in federal district and appeals courts in California, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania.