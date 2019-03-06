FOOTBALL

No tag for Collins

The New York Giants are letting three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins test the free-agent market without any restrictions. The Giants on Tuesday elected not to put a franchise tag on their leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team. The NFL announced later in the afternoon six players were designated as non-exclusive franchise players. Collins was not on the list. Teams can begin signing free agents at 3 p.m. Central on March 13. The tag would have cost the Giants $11.15 million against their 2019 salary cap, and General Manager Dave Gettleman gave indications at the NFL combine last week that the price was steep. The remaining Giants safeties are not playmakers like Collins. Veteran Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler are the top guys at the position, so the team may look to sign a free agent or draft a safety. Collins, 25, started 59 games with the Giants and had 437 tackles, 4 sacks and 8 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Ravens release Weddle

The Baltimore Ravens have cut veteran safety Eric Weddle, a source confirmed Tuesday. Weddle, 34, was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three years with the Ravens. He had no interceptions last season and was criticized at times for his diminished open-field athleticism. But he finished as Pro Football Focus’ 10th-rated safety and was considered a leader in the back end of the NFL’s top-ranked defense. Weddle, who signed a four-year, $26 million contract in March 2016 after nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers, was due $7.5 million next season. The Ravens will save the same amount in salary cap space with his release. Free agency officially begins March 13. As the Ravens cleaned out their lockers the day after a home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Weddle said he would rather retire than play out the final year on his contract elsewhere. Weeks later, at the Pro Bowl, Weddle told the team website that while he still wanted to return, he was “not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore.”

Winslow back in jail

Kellen Winslow II, the namesake son of the San Diego Chargers’ legend, was jailed without bail after prosecutors brought new charges accusing him of lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman in a Carlsbad, Calif., gym last month — incidents said to have happened while he was out on bail facing charges of kidnapping and rape. The younger Winslow is accused of touching himself and asking the woman if she liked it while he was exercising near her on Feb. 13, according to Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens. Nine days later, the prosecutor said, the woman was in a hot tub at the same gym when Winslow allegedly got in wearing only a towel and engaged in lewd conduct. Winslow is accused of reaching out and touching the woman’s arm, and touching her foot as she got out of the hot tub to report the incident, the prosecutor said. Winslow, 35, pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain on house arrest, according to court documents. The defendant is the son of Chargers Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. The younger Winslow was born and raised in San Diego and played 10 seasons in the NFL.

BASEBALL

Severino to miss opener

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will miss opening day because of an inflamed right shoulder that caused him to be scratched from his first scheduled spring training start Tuesday. Severino won’t throw for two weeks, Manager Aaron Boone said after a 5-1 victory over Atlanta. Severino, a 25-year-old right-hander, was slated to face the Braves but was replaced by Stephan Tarpley after feeling discomfort after throwing his first slider during his pregame bullpen session. Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ are also projected to be in the Yankees’ rotation, and Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga and Domingo German are possible replacements.

Sano out one month

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the regular season, following another procedure to repair a severe cut above the heel on his right foot. Sano was sent to a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he underwent an operation called a debridement that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound, Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Tuesday. The gash Sano suffered Jan. 26 in his native Dominican Republic when he slipped on some metal stairs on a stage during his team’s winter league championship celebration was not healing as expected, so the Twins sought a more aggressive treatment for their 25-year-old slugger whose major league career has been marked more by nagging injuries than home runs. Sano could resume baseball activity in about three weeks, with the goal of starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-April and joining the Twins in May.

Mendoza new Mets adviser

Jessica Mendoza was hired as a baseball operations adviser for the New York Mets while remaining a broadcaster for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, part of an increasing number of television commentators who also work for teams. She will be involved in player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement, and health and performance, the Mets said. Mendoza, a member of the U.S. Olympic softball team in 2004 and 2008, did not address any potential conflict of interest — working for a team while simultaneously commentating on all clubs. In the team statement, Mendoza thanked ESPN and Disney for their “understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward.”

SLED DOG RACING

Ulsom on top

Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom is at the top of the leader board in the world’s most famous sled dog race. Ulsom, the defending champion, was the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher to reach Nikolai, Alaska. He pulled into the checkpoint 263 miles into the nearly 1,000 mile race with 13 dogs. He was followed into the Alaska Native community about 90 minutes later by Alaska mushers Pete Kaiser and Jessie Roy-er. Both still have 14 dogs on their teams. Ulsom, Kaiser and French man Nicolas Petit have traded the lead throughout the early part of the race. Petit was in fourth place. The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast, next week.

Photo by NFL/AP file photo

This 2004 handout from the NFL shows Cleveland Browns' Kellen Winslow Jr.