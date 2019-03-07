'18 U.S. trade gap of $621B a decade high

In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019, file photo the Cape Kortia container ship, left, heads into the Port of Tacoma in Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, pushing the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to widen to a decade-long high of $621 billion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, widening the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to a decade-long high of $621 billion. The gap with China on goods increased to an all-time record of $419.2 billion.

The Commerce Department figures released Wednesday undermined a key commitment by President Donald Trump, who promised to cut the trade imbalance on the belief that it would bring back overseas factory jobs and bolster the broader U.S. economy.

But America's appetite for imports appears to have increased after the tariffs that Trump imposed last year on foreign steel, aluminum and Chinese products. The greater reliance on Chinese imports likely reflects an acceleration in economic growth last year from Trump's debt-funded tax cuts, which were designed to increase spending by consumers and businesses.

The increase in the trade deficit was driven by some factors outside Trump's control, such as a global economic slowdown and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, both of which weakened overseas demand for American goods.

The gap between what the United States sells and what it buys from other countries rose to $59.8 billion in December from $50.3 billion in November, the Commerce Department said. Adjusted for inflation, December was the highest imbalance on trade goods in U.S. history.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, suggested that the trade gap climbed so quickly because importers were rushing to ship their goods to the United States before a planned expansion of tariffs on Chinese products on Jan. 1. But the tariff increases have since been postponed as the administration has cited progress in trade talks with China.

While strong economic growth helped to fuel a jump in imports, a higher trade gap can also be a drag on the rate of growth.

The increased trade gap along with weak home construction figures for December likely means slower economic growth during the final three months of 2018, according to Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

O'Sullivan estimated that annualized growth in the October-December quarter will be revised down to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent.

On an annual basis, the trade gap widened 12.5 percent. The trade gap reached the largest total since 2008, when it was $708.7 billion. That imbalance fell in the aftermath of that year's financial crisis as the United States and other nations plunged into severe recessions.

U.S. IMPORTS UP

December's trade imbalance worsened because U.S. imports rose 2.1 percent as Americans bought more household appliances, cellphones and computer products from abroad. Simultaneously, U.S. exports fell 1.9 percent as foreign demand for civilian aircraft and oil products declined.

Trump hit roughly half of Chinese imports with tariffs last year, a move designed to kick-start trade negotiations with the goal of increasing exports to that country and stopping the forced turnover of U.S. technology and theft of intellectual property.

China retaliated, and the simmering trade war roiled financial markets last year. U.S. and Chinese officials have recently signaled that they're close to some kind of agreement, although China has only bolstered its commitment to investing in and developing its technology sector, and questions about how to enforce any trade rules remain.

In addition to a record trade gap in goods with China, the imbalance reached new peaks with Mexico ($81.5 billion) and the European Union ($169.3 billion). The United States ran a record surplus last year with South and Central America.

Several global economic factors explain the widening of the deficit last year. China's slowdown has reduced consumer appetite for American goods, as has slowing growth in Europe. The strength of the dollar in global currency markets has made it cheaper for American consumers to buy foreign-made goods, and more difficult for foreign customers to buy American-made ones.

That helped fuel a record number of Chinese goods imported into the United States. The trade gap in goods between the United States and China hit $419 billion in 2018, deepening a bilateral deficit that has been a particular source of anger for Trump.

While Trump sees the trade deficit as a sort of economic scorecard for which country is on top, most economists disagree with this perspective, viewing trade deficits as a sign of neither economic strength nor weakness, but a function of macroeconomic factors like investment flows, fluctuations in the value of currency and relative growth rates.

By his own metric, the president is failing to right America's global trading relationships. Yet many of the president's critics do not blame him for this, saying some fluctuations in the trade deficit are largely beyond his control.

"The stronger trade deficit in the short run is telling you we're importing more, so it's not a particular alarming development," said Lawrence Summers, a Harvard economist who directed the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. "The president notwithstanding, I'd rather live in a country that capital is trying to get into, rather than get out of. The reason we have a trade deficit is people are investing in America."

Trump's tariffs are aimed at helping reset the trade balance with other countries that he says engage in unfair practices to gain a competitive edge in global trade.

That is particularly true with China, which Trump and many business groups say tilts the balance of power by providing state subsidies, blocking foreign competition and engaging in other tactics. His top advisers are pressing Beijing to commit to a specific target for reducing the bilateral trade imbalance between the countries. While the Chinese have offered to make large purchases of American products, including soybeans and liquefied natural gas, they have resisted setting a specific dollar target for the trade balance, arguing that such a metric is largely beyond their control.

VALUE OF THE YUAN

The value of China's currency, which is determined partly by the market and partly by the government, weakened against the dollar last year, blunting the effect of Trump's tariffs by making Chinese goods even cheaper. The currency began rising again in the fall, as President Xi Jinping of China met Trump in Argentina late last year to begin hammering out a trade pact, said Brad Setser, a senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"China certainly allowed the market to push the value of the yuan down against the dollar over the summer," Setser said.

As part of the trade deal in the works, the United States has secured a commitment from Beijing not to artificially weaken its currency, according to administration officials.

While Trump frequently cites the deficit as evidence of the failure of his predecessors' trade policies -- even though most economists don't dwell on the indicator -- the gap has increased by $119 billion during his two years as president.

The blowback from the Trump tariffs -- and China's retaliatory import taxes on U.S. goods -- has been steady, at home and abroad. Many businesses are now paying higher costs to import electrical components and other goods from China that aren't made in the United States. The duties cost consumers $1.4 billion a month and businesses $3 billion a month by the end of last year, according to research released last week by Mary Amiti, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and economists from Princeton and Columbia universities.

And a survey led by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta found that the tariffs had caused U.S. companies to cut their spending on large equipment by 1.2 percent, or $32.5 billion, last year.

Both figures are relatively modest, given that the U.S. economy produces $20 trillion of goods and services a year. But there are also secondary effects. The stock market plummeted 19 percent last fall, partly on fears that the trade war would inflict severe damage.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; by Jim Tankersley and Ana Swanson of The New York Times; and by Katia Dmitrieva of Bloomberg News.

