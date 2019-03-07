2 robbed by masked gunmen east of I-430 in Little Rock, police say

A pair of armed robbers wearing ski masks pointed a gun at two Little Rock residents before taking their phones and cash Wednesday evening, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 10900 block of Colonel Glenn Road, just east of Interstate 430.

Two people, ages 19 and 21, told officers that two males wearing ski masks approached them with handguns out and said “give me all your stuff,” according to the police report.

The victims told investigators the assailants then drove off, the report said.

Police said the robbers took two iPhones and $600 in cash.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The victims reportedly told officers they didn’t know who the robbers were.