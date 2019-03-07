3-point record is now Joe's

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson questions call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Arkansas won 84-48. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Scotty Thurman had a front-row seat to see his University of Arkansas season record for three-point baskets broken.

Razorbacks' freshman guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside hit his record-setting 103rd three-pointer of the season with 6:27 left in Arkansas' 84-48 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Memorial Gym.

Joe broke the record of 102 three-pointers by Thurman during the 1994-95 season when he was a junior forward for Arkansas' defending national championship team.

Thurman is now an assistant coach for the Razorbacks, and with the team benches in Memorial Gym on the baselines, he was about 30 feet away from Joe on the three-pointer that broke his record.

"I'm excited for the young man," Thurman said. "He's put the work in.

"For me able to play a small part in him setting the record, I'm happy. Hopefully he'll break whatever records I have."

Joe hit 4 of 6 three-pointers Wednesday night and now has 104 on the season.

"It's a great feeling to be able to set that record," Joe said. "Speaking on coach Thurman, even though it was his record, he really helped me achieve this record I have now. He had the mindset of, 'I want you to break the record.'

"He's always pushing me to be the greatest I can be."

Joe was limited to 20 minutes because of foul trouble -- he had two fouls in the first half and went to the bench with 19:10 left in the game after drawing his third -- and with seven minutes left he had scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Then Joe went 3 of 3 in a 3:23 span and finished with 12 points.

"When I hit it at the time, I really wasn't thinking about it," Joe said of the record-breaker. "When I'm out on the court, I'm just playing t win the game.

"But when we called a timeout, 'Everybody on the bench was saying, 'Yeah, you beat the record with that one shot.' It's definitely a great honor."

Joe also regained sole possession of the SEC lead for three-point baskets. Going into Wednesday night's game he and Auburn senior Bryce Brown were tied with 100.

Memorial Tragic

"Memorial Magic" is a term that's been used for a long time to describe Vanderbilt's home-court advantage at Memorial Gym, where the Commodores have a record of 802-236 in 67 seasons since the facility opened.

But games this season at Memorial have been more tragic than magic for the Commodores.

Arkansas' victory on Wednesday night left Vanderbilt with a losing record at Memorial Gym -- 8-10 --for the first time ever.

In the previous 66 seasons the Commodores' worst record at Memorial Gym had been 7-7 during the 1969-70 season. They had winning records there the other 65 seasons.

Vs. Vandy

Arkansas won its fourth consecutive game against Vanderbilt -- including a 69-66 victory at Walton Arena on Jan. 5 -- and now leads the all-time series 26-12.

The Razorbacks are 7-8 at Memorial Gym, where they have won their last three visits. They won 77-75 in 2014 and 71-70 in 2012.

3 times 2

Arkansas and Vanderbilt both extended lengthy streaks of consecutive games hitting for hitting a three-point basket.

Isaiah Joe hit a three-pointer with 16:41 left in the first half to extend the Razorbacks' streak to 1,007.

Vanderbilt's streak is even longer.

Joe Toye hit a three-pointer with 18:32 left in the first half to extend the Commodores' streak to 1,061 games.

Vanderbilt is one of three schools -- along with UNLV and Princeton -- that has hit a three-point basket in every game since the shot was added for the 1986-87 season.

Mike & Bryce

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson improved to 11-4 against Vanderbilt. Commodores Coach Bryce Drew is 1-5 against the Razorbacks.

Back soon

The Razorbacks will be back in Nashville in a week for the SEC Tournament, which will be held at Bridgestone Arena -- just 2 miles from the Vanderbilt campus -- next Wednesday though Sunday.

