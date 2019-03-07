4th chief aspirant has a say

In the chief of police search's final community forum Wednesday evening, assistant Little Rock Chief Alice Fulk confronted questions about a recent officer-involved shooting and divisions in the Little Rock community, while explaining why she should become the capital city's first female police chief.

Fulk is one of two internal finalists for the position. The other is Assistant Chief Hayward Finks. The two outside candidates are Todd Chamberlain, former commander in the Los Angeles Police Department, and Norman, Okla., Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Over the past two weeks, each candidate spoke before a community forum crowd of Little Rock residents and officers before meeting individually with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Fulk spoke for more than 20 minutes about her accomplishments, her history in police work and strides the department has made while she was assistant chief. Then she turned her attention to Scott.

"Mr. Mayor, it's Women's History Month," Fulk said. "I think it's time to make some history."

Fulk's gender and how being a woman would affect her leadership came up multiple times during the forum. After the meeting, Fulk said she hoped she would be chosen as police chief not because she would be the first female leader of the department but because she is the most qualified candidate for the position.

"I think I've had to work extra hard to prove that I'm qualified because I'm a part of an underrepresented part of the workforce," Fulk said. "But I have worked hard."

Fulk, the only female finalist for the position, was one of only three women who applied for the job.

The applications filing deadline closed Jan. 1 with 51 candidates. The position became available in mid-November. Former Chief Kenton Buckner accepted a job as chief of police in Syracuse, N.Y.

Fulk was repeatedly asked Wednesday night about the recent officer-involved shooting that left Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire dead.

A stream of people asked why the video of the fatal shooting has not been released, why officer Charles Starks is still being paid while he's suspended from duty and what Fulk would do to address the tension that such incidents create.

Starks conducted a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle in the area of West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road on Feb. 22. Police reports said Blackshire did not comply with Starks' commands and drove the vehicle forward, causing it to strike Starks, according to previous reports.

Starks fired his gun, killing Blackshire, the report said. Starks has since been relieved of duty. Scott announced after Fulk's forum Wednesday evening that the video concerning the incident would be released today.

After saying she could not discuss the details of an ongoing investigation, Fulk explained the process normally followed after an officer-involved shooting, saying any officer under investigation deserves due process.

As chief, Fulk said she would work to mend relations with the community in part by instituting a new program called "Taking Back our City Block by Block." Fulk said the program would assign a city block to each officer, and the officer would be asked to make contact with every resident on that block each week.

Doing so, she said, would foster positive interactions among officers and citizens so residents can see "the person beyond the badge."

"You're not willing to help us or get involved ... if you don't trust us," Fulk said. "I believe engaging with the community will help us reduce violent crime in our city."

People at the forum asked multiple times about officer mental wellness and diversity within the department. Fulk showed a chart projection of the racial and gender diversity of officers nationally and within the Little Rock department, and compared the numbers with the racial makeup of Little Rock.

Although the Little Rock department's gender and racial diversity rates are higher than the national average, Fulk said there is still much work to be done.

"Diversity does not happen by accident," Fulk said. "If you don't have people at the table from all walks of life ... you're not growing."

Fulk highlighted the department's existing wellness program and said she'd like to expand it.

"This job can take and take and take from you," she said. "If we keep withdrawing, we're going to have a problem. ... There are things we have to do, as a department, to give back to those officers."

One person asked why Fulk does not live in Little Rock. The issue of residency among police officers -- particularly among white police officers -- has become a hot-button issue surrounding the department.

"If I become chief, I'd put my house on the market tomorrow," Fulk said. "Clearly this job means a lot more to me than having a bigger house than I did in Little Rock."

Residents asked how Fulk would combat domestic abuse, the increase in reports of rape in 2018 and, more than once, the lack of body cameras within the department.

As assistant chief over the administrative services, Fulk said she's had to learn the ins and outs of the department's budget.

Fulk said that although she's pushed for years for the purchase of body-worn cameras, the department has not had the funds to buy them.

Currently, 91 percent of the budget, she said, goes to personnel costs. Dozens of ongoing programs and department upkeep take up most of the remaining 9 percent, she said.

"The reason we don't have them is cost," Fulk said of cameras. "The whole reason."

Several residents spoke about the department's former administration, and Buckner in particular. Some said the relationship between the community and police had not grown under Buckner's leadership and asked how they could expect anything different from Fulk.

After answering several iterations of the same question, Fulk said she did not always agree with her former chief's actions, but she respected the chain of command.

"I am my own person, and I've worked under many chiefs," Fulk said. "I want to be judged by my actions alone. Not by anyone else's."

Scott said Wednesday evening that he hoped to choose a new police chief "in the next few weeks," but he had no set deadline for making the decision.

