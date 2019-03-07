Alabama prospect calls Arkansas' new lockers 'dope'

Arkansas’ new lockers were meant to grab the attention of recruits and they have definitely done that.

Offensive tackle Joshua Jones, 6-7, 305 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, was blown away by the new lockers while researching the Razorbacks online.

“The new locker room is fire,” Jones said. “I just think it’s dope. The seats are huge - a lot of space.”

Jones had planned to visit Arkansas on Saturday with his teammate and offensive lineman Javion Cohen, but won’t be able to make the trip. He has plans to reschedule.

He explained why he wants to visit Fayetteville.

“Just the fact that I have never been there before, plus I want to check out the campus and the new facilities,” Jones said.

Jones, who has offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Troy, Alabama-Birmingham and others, also plans to visit Kentucky and Tennessee in the near future.

The Razorbacks were the first SEC school to offer Jones, and that’s something he won’t forget.

“Of course that’s big to me,” said Jones, who's being recruited by offensive line coach Dustin Fry. “They saw the talent in me first. They believed in me before every school in the SEC.”

Jones and Cohen helped pave the way for Arkansas running back signee A'Montae Spivey and led the Red Devils to an undefeated season and Class 7A state title.

He likes to get down and dirty on the line.

“(I like) run blocking and putting guys' face in the dirt,” he said. “Just being physical and I like pass blocking to.”

Once he gets on college campuses, Jones is looking hard at academics.

“Academics is big for me, my mom and dad. I really want to make sure I get my degree,” Jones said.