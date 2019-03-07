Arkansas Country Music Awards to honor co-writer of 'Nobody' with lifetime achievement honor

The singer who had a hit with “Nobody” will appear at an awards show in June to honor the song’s co-writer.

“I’m so pleased that my dear friend Kye Fleming is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Arkansas Country Music Awards,” said Sylvia, who took “Nobody” to the top of Billboard’s country chart in 1982.

Sylvia will perform the song during the second annual show, which starts at 6:30 p.m. June 3, at Maumelle High School and will be hosted by Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas Claudia Raffo.

“This song changed my life in so many amazing ways and has taken me all over the world,” Sylvia said in a press release. “It’s a delight to celebrate with country music fans the contributions Kye has made to the soundtrack of our lives.”

Fleming, who spent part of her youth in Fort Smith and attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, wrote the song with Dennis Morgan. She also wrote or co-wrote country hits “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Roll On Mississippi” and others.

Along with Fleming, this year’s lifetime achievement recipients are Conway Twitty, Jimmy Driftwood, Patsy Montana and The Wilburn Brothers.

For ticket information, see arkansascountrymusic.com.