Arkansas lawmakers vote to put highway sales tax on ballot

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to putting on next year's ballot a proposal to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for state highways.

The Senate on Thursday approved by a 25-7 vote placing on next year's ballot the half-cent tax extension, part of a $300 million highway funding plan Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders announced last month. Voters in 2012 approved the half-cent tax, which is set to expire in 2023. The half-cent tax is projected to raise about $205 million a year for state highways.

The Senate earlier this week gave final approval to another part of the highway funding plan, which would raise fuel taxes and tap into expected casino revenue for road needs.