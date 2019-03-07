Arkansas women's capsule

Arkansas women vs. Georgia

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

RECORDS Arkansas 17-13, 6-10 SEC; Georgia 18-11, 9-7

SERIES Georgia leads 34-5.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TELEVISION SEC Network

INTERNET arkansasrazorbacks.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Jr.;9.7;3.0

G Malica Monk, 5-5, Sr.;13.1;2.3

G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Jr.;7.0;3.7

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, So.;19.5;4.5

C Kiara Williams, 6-1, Jr.;6.4;6.7

COACH Mike Neighbors (30-31 in second season at Arkansas, 128-72 in six seasons overall)

GEORGIA

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Gabby Connally, 5-6, So.;12.6;2.3

G Taja Cole, 5-8, Jr.;10.7;5.2

G Maya Caldwell, 5-11, So.;5.5;3.1

G Que Morrison, 5-6, So.;4.3;3.2

F Caliya Robinson, 6-3, Sr.;14.1;8.3

COACH Joni Taylor (81-43 in fourth season at Georgia and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Arkansas;;Georgia

72.0;Points for;68.0

68.4;Points against;58.4

-7.0;Rebound margin;+5.4

+1.0;Turnover margin;+0.9

38.7;FG pct.;43.3

30.4;3-pt pct.;30.6

71.4;FT pct.;67.2

CHALK TALK This is the sixth time Arkansas enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed. The Razorbacks are 0-5 in that spot. ... Georgia defeated Arkansas 80-72 in Fayetteville on Jan. 31, and 93-83 in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 21. ... The Razorbacks are 0-3 against Georgia in the SEC Tournament. They faced each other in the first round in 1993 and 1994, and met in the semifinals in 2001.

-- Jason Yates

