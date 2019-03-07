Arkansas women vs. Georgia
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
RECORDS Arkansas 17-13, 6-10 SEC; Georgia 18-11, 9-7
SERIES Georgia leads 34-5.
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
TELEVISION SEC Network
INTERNET arkansasrazorbacks.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG
G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Jr.;9.7;3.0
G Malica Monk, 5-5, Sr.;13.1;2.3
G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Jr.;7.0;3.7
G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, So.;19.5;4.5
C Kiara Williams, 6-1, Jr.;6.4;6.7
COACH Mike Neighbors (30-31 in second season at Arkansas, 128-72 in six seasons overall)
GEORGIA
POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG
G Gabby Connally, 5-6, So.;12.6;2.3
G Taja Cole, 5-8, Jr.;10.7;5.2
G Maya Caldwell, 5-11, So.;5.5;3.1
G Que Morrison, 5-6, So.;4.3;3.2
F Caliya Robinson, 6-3, Sr.;14.1;8.3
COACH Joni Taylor (81-43 in fourth season at Georgia and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Arkansas;;Georgia
72.0;Points for;68.0
68.4;Points against;58.4
-7.0;Rebound margin;+5.4
+1.0;Turnover margin;+0.9
38.7;FG pct.;43.3
30.4;3-pt pct.;30.6
71.4;FT pct.;67.2
CHALK TALK This is the sixth time Arkansas enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed. The Razorbacks are 0-5 in that spot. ... Georgia defeated Arkansas 80-72 in Fayetteville on Jan. 31, and 93-83 in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 21. ... The Razorbacks are 0-3 against Georgia in the SEC Tournament. They faced each other in the first round in 1993 and 1994, and met in the semifinals in 2001.
-- Jason Yates
Sports on 03/07/2019
Print Headline: Arkansas women's capsule
