At the post

REBEL COULD BE SPLIT

The Oaklawn Jockey Club announced Wednesday that it stands ready to split the $1 million Rebel Stakes on March 16.

The announcement came after Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, Calif., announced Tuesday it would cancel racing indefinitely to re-examine its dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the past two months.

If the Rebel is split, each division would carry a $750,000 purse and would offer 63.75 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. It would be the first time in American racing history for a $1 million race to be split and run in two divisions.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said both divisions of the Rebel would need to attract at least 10 horses to justify the split.

"From a financial standpoint, splitting the race makes no sense whatsoever. If we split it, it will be strictly on the basis of sportsmanship and what is best for the sport and best for top 3-year-olds trying to get to Kentucky," Cella said.

Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said track officials were on the phone Wednesday with horsemen from around the country, as well as Arkansas Racing Chairman Alex Lieblong and Bill Walmsley, president of the Arkansas division of the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association.

"Both gentlemen were completely supportive of our offer," Smith said.

The deadline for Rebel Stakes nominations was to have been at midnight today, but Racing Secretary Pat Pope said the deadline will be pushed back to midnight Friday.

Information for the report was contributed by The Associated Press and the Oaklawn media department

