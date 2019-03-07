Bill inked to revamp lockup as vets center

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed into law a bill that will allow a veterans-focused nonprofit group to transform a defunct Pine Bluff prison facility into a hub for former armed service members re-entering society.

Act 160 allows the Arkansas Department of Community Correction, with consent of the Board of Corrections and governor, to transfer the Southeast Arkansas Community Corrections Center in Pine Bluff to an Arkansas-based nonprofit that serves veterans.

The 52-acre, 350-bed facility housed women in Community Correction custody until 2016 when its operations were moved to West Memphis. The facility needs about $10 million in repairs and renovations.

The agency has been in negotiations with Veterans Villages of America, the driving force behind the plan. If approved, Veterans Villages hopes to turn the facility into enclave for veterans re-entering civilian life from a variety of backgrounds -- prison, homelessness, substance abuse and combat.

"We're all proud of our veterans," Hutchinson said before signing the legislation. "We want to do everything we can to support veterans who may be suffering."

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The concept is unique, but veteran advocates expect it to be replicated across the U.S. in coming years.

Veterans Villages was taken on as a client pro bono by Washington, D.C., law and lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs.

John Garrett, a senior defense policy analyst at the firm, said the idea is first taking hold in Arkansas because of the "selfless grit" of Veterans Villages of America. He expects similar facilities to begin opening in other states in the coming years.

The concept of renewing structure for ex-military members' daily lives clicks immediately with stakeholders, Garrett said.

"They're a huge population of trained, smart and talented people," Garrett said. "They can contribute to society. If some need some help, we should help them along."

Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff, said the transformation of the facility would be of economic benefit for the region.

"It's a big deal," Ferguson said. "We lost a lot of jobs several years ago. This will help replace a lot of those jobs. But it's not only about jobs, but also a better situation for veterans."

The Department of Community Correction plans to funnel some of the about 1,300 veterans in custody to the facility once it's operational, Director Kevin Murphy said.

Murphy said there's still some survey and administrative work to do before the property is transferred to a veterans organization, but he hopes to have that completed in the next three months or so.

Although Veterans Villages of America isn't identified as the veterans group in the legislation, Murphy said its the only group that has stepped forward.

"They've really got the horsepower going," he said.

A Veterans Villages board member, retired Army Col. Mike Ross, has said the organization hopes to offer vocational training, mental health treatment and temporary housing at the facility. The group also hopes to connect veterans to any benefits available to them through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The transfer is expected to save the state about $200,000 in yearly upkeep costs, bill sponsor Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, said. Another sponsor, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said the legislation is "good government and good policy" coming together.

Metro on 03/07/2019