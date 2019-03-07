CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 53rd day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room

151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. 1 p.m. House Management Committee, fourth-floor conference room.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

