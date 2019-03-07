NEWS IN BRIEF

Camden site to build part of Saudi system

Lockheed Martin's facility in Camden will perform some of the work associated with a $945.9 million contract the U.S. Missile Defense Agency has awarded the company to provide a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system for Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Department of Defense announced earlier this week.

The system, described as one of the most advanced missile defense systems in the world, provides the capability to defend against short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Lockheed's Camden facility manufactures elements of the system, including the launchers and fire-control units.

The facility, established in 1978, is home to Lockheed's Fire Control Center of Excellence and produces the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Tactical Missile System missile and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher. It employs 650 people spread over 1.9 million square feet of floor space on 1,800 acres of land in the Highland Industrial Park at Camden.

Other work under the contract will performed at Lockheed Martin Corporation Missiles and Fire control operations in Dallas; Lufkin, Texas; Huntsville, Anniston and Troy, Ala.; and Sunnyvale, Calif. The contract runs through Oct. 31, 2026.

-- Noel Oman

Tyson adds protocols for 3rd-party farms

A new certification program is being used by Tyson Foods Inc. to ensure its chickens are handled properly, from hatchery to farm to slaughter.

While animal welfare training is already required of employees at Tyson Foods, the third-party certification program placed further emphasis on measures such as disease recognition and emergency planning, that are related to the handling of birds before, during and after transport.

The Poultry Handling and Transportation certification program is being offered by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. It was developed by Penn State University scientists, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and industry experts.

More than 1,000 Tyson poultry and transportation workers have received certification in the last year, Tyson Foods said in a news release.

This is the latest effort from Tyson to improve upon its animal welfare plans through third-party audits and advisory panels, which monitor the way animals are treated on farms and in processing plants.

Tyson is also testing to see if stunning birds by lowering oxygen levels before slaughter is more humane than current means.

-- Nathan Owens

State index drops; Windstream delisted

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 4.14 to 408.23 Wednesday.

The Nasdaq exchange delisted Windstream on Wednesday. The Little Rock-based telecommunications firm is now traded under the symbol WINMQ on the over-the-counter bulletin board. It closed up 18.6 percent Wednesday.

"A report by the Commerce Department of a widening U.S. trade deficit led equities lower for a third consecutive day as the health care and energy sectors underperformed the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 25.4 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/07/2019