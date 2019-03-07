Cohen turns over papers to lawmakers

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has given the House Intelligence Committee documents purportedly illustrating how the president's lawyers edited Cohen's congressional testimony in 2017, statements that Cohen has admitted were false, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers had requested that Cohen turn over the documents after his public testimony last week, when he alleged before a separate House panel that Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow had made a change to Cohen's 2017 testimony about "the length of time that the Trump Tower Moscow project stayed and remained alive."

Sekulow has denied wrongdoing, saying in a statement after last week's hearing that the "testimony by Michael Cohen that attorneys for the President edited or changed his statement to Congress to alter the duration of the Trump Tower Moscow negotiations is completely false."

According to people familiar with the documents, the changes were plentiful. But one of these people said the changes were not substantive and that there had been no direct changes made to Cohen's original assertions about the timeline along which Trump pursued the real estate project in Russia. The timeline is significant because if Trump continued to pursue his Moscow tower project until at least June 2016 instead of January of that year, as Cohen originally told lawmakers, it means he did so after it was clear that he had won enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for the presidency.

The documents come as Cohen returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for his fourth interview in recent days with congressional panels seeking answers about hush-money payments, the lies he says he told to shield Trump's alleged Russia contacts and pardons.

Cohen spoke for a second time privately with the House Intelligence Committee, which first met with him last week, after another private session with the Senate Intelligence Committee and a public hearing with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

During the course of those interviews, both House and Senate investigators expressed a keen interest in the subject of pardons, which Cohen claims Trump's representatives dangled before him, according to people familiar with the matter. But others familiar with the matter said it was Cohen's lawyers who raised the pardon issue in such discussions.

The dispute is the latest in a politically charged controversy surrounding Cohen's testimony and credibility as he shifts from being one of Trump's staunchest protectors to the most vocal accuser to emerge from the president's inner circle.

Cohen will soon start a three-year prison term for lies he told to Congress the last time he testified on Capitol Hill in 2017.

GOP lawmakers have argued that Cohen's past pattern of lying makes his current testimony suspect. In recent days, leading Republicans have also accused intelligence committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of coaching Cohen through his testimony.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested as much on Fox News, asking whether Schiff tried to "tamper" or "direct" Cohen to answer certain questions in a certain way. On Wednesday, intelligence panel member Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Cohen, asking him to disclose the number and nature of his contacts with Schiff, saying that those contacts raised questions about "witness tampering, obstruction of justice, or collusion" -- the same misconduct that Trump has been alleged to have engaged in.

A spokesman for Schiff characterized his pre-interview contacts with Cohen as "proffer sessions," deeming them "completely appropriate."

"We are running a professional investigation in search of the facts," said Patrick Boland, intelligence committee spokesman. "Such sessions are a routine part of every serious investigation around the country, including congressional investigations."

A congressional aide also noted that Turner had not attended the intelligence panel's first private session with Cohen.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

