Crash off I-40 fatal to Conway woman

A central Arkansas woman was killed and her child passenger injured after her vehicle veered off Interstate 40 and struck a tree during the Wednesday morning rush hour in North Little Rock, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened just before 8:15 a.m. in an eastbound lane of I-40 near North Hills Boulevard.

Officials identified the driver as 37-year-old Stephany Robertson of Conway.

A listed as a passenger in Robertson's Ford Mustang was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The report didn't list his medical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Crews cleared away the crash about 9:30 a.m. and reopened a lane that had been blocked, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Metro on 03/07/2019