Drew Central, Ashdown eager for their rematch

There wasn't much that separated Drew Central and Ashdown when the teams met two weeks ago in the final of the Class 3A-4 Regional Tournament, but circumstances had the opposing coaches agreeing that there was a lot to be desired.

"We had some things happen that kind of handicapped both of us to be honest," said Drew Central Coach C.J. Watson, whose Pirates held on for a 46-45 victory. "Of course, [Ashdown] was without a guy, but there were some things that happened over the course of that game that hurt, too."

A rematch for the Class 3A state title wasn't naturally inevitable, but since both teams survived last week's state tournament in Osceola, it's fitting they'll get a do-over at 7:30 p.m. today at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

"We wanted to play Drew Central again, and I'm glad we're getting a chance to play them," Ashdown Coach James Smith said. "That doesn't necessarily mean it'll be a different outcome, but I felt like we were a little short-handed, and that changed the way we had to attack things against them."

In its first meeting with Drew Central, Ashdown (27-2), which is participating in its first state championship game, was forced to play without leading scorer Lamar Wilkerson, who injured his knee the day before against McGehee. According to Smith, his absence left a sizable void in his roster. The 6-3 junior has averaged 20.5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals during the postseason.

"That's about 18-20 points and about 10 rebounds missing from the lineup," he said of the previous meeting with the Pirates. "He's someone who has a lot of length. That's not to take anything away from Drew Central because they played very well and are still playing well.

"But with him back in the rotation, hopefully it'll help us. It's not going to guarantee us anything because we've got to play well regardless. I'd just like to be at full-force just like anyone at this time of year."

Personnel wise, the Panthers will be at full strength, but they'll still be missing perhaps their most vital contributor -- Smith. The seventh-year coach was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team's 73-60 semifinal victory over Osceola after receiving back-to-back technicals for arguing. Per Arkansas Activities Association rules, Smith has to miss today's matchup because of the ejection.

"I told the guys, this is the way it came down, this is what we're gonna do, so let's just play," he said. "It's unfortunate, but hopefully, it doesn't come down to a situation where you're saying, 'you wish you were there' or something of that nature. But the kids know what to do, and they know what they're supposed to do.

"They showed that against Osceola, and I expect them to do it again [today]."

Drew Central (28-6) also faced some hardships in that earlier encounter. Smith said the team's scoring leader, Travarus Shead, had to sit out most of the first half after picking up three fouls in the opening quarter and saw only three minutes of action in the fourth quarter. Smith also said junior forward Trenton Eubanks, the Pirates' primary inside presence, played sparingly in the first two quarters because of foul issues.

"We had to battle through things in that game, too," he explained. "I'm not an excuse maker, but we had just as many excuses as they did. But hopefully in this one, Coach Smith's kids are healthy and mine can stay outta foul trouble. If that happens, we'll be alright."

The road back to the final hasn't exactly been a smooth one for the Pirates, who are gunning for their first championship since 1984. It's been roughly 363 days since Drew Central watched McGehee celebrate winning last season's Class 3A crown at its expense. The Pirates had to replace five seniors from that runner-up team and suffered a blow when one of their pivotal players was lost two games into the season. Drew Central later lumbered through a stretch at midseason where it lost five of nine games, two of which came to teams that went a combined 17-36. But Watson explained his team never lost sight of the big picture and re-focused in time to put together another impressive run.

Since an 85-67 rout at Dumas on Jan. 29, the Pirates have reeled off 11 consecutive victories, including eight over teams that played in the state tournament.

"They were just motivated," Watson said. "We weren't playing well, and they knew it. So they had to refocus and change their mentality a bit. But that's where team leadership comes in.

"I've got a good group of juniors and seniors, great kids, that wouldn't allow this team to be denied, especially during tournament time."

Shead has been the major cog among that group. The junior, who led the team with 14 points in last year's final, averaged 21.1 points in the Pirates' three state tournament games. He had 16 of his 23 points in the second half of Drew Central's semifinal victory over Mayflower.

Still, Watson is aware it'll take more that just another huge effort from Shead to get past a Panthers team that's not only playing with confidence but also one that'll be playing for their coach.

"We've got to continue doing it together," Watson said. "They're motivated right now, though. Two of my starters actually went out and got the runner-up trophy out of the case the other day.

"They put it in my office and told me they don't want another second-place, they want a championship. So they're going to leave it there until we get back. Hopefully, we'll be able to bring the big one with us."

3A boys

ASHDOWN PANTHERS VS. DREW CENTRAL PIRATES

Time 7:30 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

ASHDOWN

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL

2 G Kaiden Hunter 5-9 Sr.

3 G Keamon Nutt 5-9 Sr.

12 F Lamar Wilkerson 6-3 Jr.

21 F John Smith 6-0 Sr.

23 C Notoris Nelson 6-4 Jr.

COACH James Smith

CONFERENCE 3A-7

RECORD 27-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Rison 72-39 (regional first round), def. McGehee, 65-37 (regional semifinals), lost to Drew Central 46-45 (regional finals), def. Tuckerman 66- 48 (state first round), def. Baptist Prep 68-66 (regional quarterfinals), def. Osceola 73-60 (state semifinals)

DREW CENTRAL

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL

0 G Nicky Barnard 6-2 Sr.

1 G Zeb Trantham 5-11 Sr.

3 G Travarus Shead 6-0 Jr.

5 G Markalen Jacobs 5-9 Sr.

22 F Trenton Eubanks 6-1 Jr.

COACH C. J. Watson

CONFERENCE 3A-8

RECORD 28-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Smackover 58- 33 (regional first round), def. West Helena 63-55 (regional semifinals), def. Ashdown 46-45 (regional finals), def. Rivercrest 73-65, OT (state first round), def. Booneville 45-44 (state quarterfinals), def. Mayflower 70-59 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Drew Central defeated Ashdown 46-45 in the regional finals but the Panthers played without 6-3 junior Lamar Wilkerson in that game. Wilkerson had injured his knee in the regional semifinal game. Wilkerson scored 18 points in a state semifinal game against Osceola and had a 26-point, 9-rebound effort in a quarterfinal victory over Baptist Prep. … Drew Central is making its second consecutive appearance in the state championship game. The Pirates lost to McGehee 52-49 in the 2018 title game. Ash-down is making its first state championship game appearance. … Drew Central has won 11 consecutive games. … Ashdown’s two losses this season are by a combined two points. The Panthers’ first loss was 49-48 at Harrison.

Sports on 03/07/2019