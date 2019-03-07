E-prescriptions bill heads to governor

The House on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that would require all controlled substances to be prescribed electronically by 2021.

Shortly after the House voted 85-2 in favor of Senate Bill 174, a spokesman for Hutchinson said the governor would sign the bill.

The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said electronic prescriptions are already widely used by pharmacists such as himself. He said the prescriptions are harder to forge than paper ones. Forgeries have been cited by the state's drug director as contributing to the opioid crisis.

The bill includes exemptions for times of emergency, or technological and economic hardships. Some lawmakers had expressed concerns that the bill's requirements would be hard to meet in rural areas.

-- John Moritz