Envoy speaks out on graft in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine — The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine directed unusually scathing criticism at the Ukrainian government in remarks released Wednesday, urging authorities to replace a senior anti-corruption official and tackle the country’s corruption problem.

In a speech Tuesday, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch said the government’s efforts have “not yet resulted in the anti-corruption or rule-of-law reforms that Ukrainians expect or deserve.” In the remarks, which were released Wednesday, the ambassador called on Ukrainian officials to fire the special anti-corruption prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytsky, who has been accused of helping suspects avoid corruption charges.

“Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases,” she said, referring to recent wiretaps that allegedly caught on tape Kholodnytsky giving advice to corruption suspects.

In late February, Ukraine’s Constitutional Court struck down a law against officials enriching themselves, raising concerns about the Ukrainian government’s resolve to fight endemic corruption.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a statement Wednesday saying that court ruling has forced it to close all 65 criminal inquiries it was pursuing into illegal enrichment.