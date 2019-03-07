State Capitol news in brief

Executions drug bill clears Senate panel

A party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee late Thursday advanced legislation exempting almost all documents related to the state's execution drugs from public records requests.

The legislation, Senate Bill 464, now goes to the full Senate.

The Department of Correction has been without a usable supply of execution drugs since last year, which officials attribute in part to the ability of journalists, public advocates and attorneys to identify the manufacturers of previous drug supplies under current law.

Many large pharmaceutical companies oppose the use of their products in executions, and can put pressure on suppliers and pharmacists to stop them from selling certain drugs to state executioners. By adding a sense of security, the bill's sponsor, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said suppliers will be willing to sell lethal injection drugs to the state again.

Sonny Albarado, an editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and member of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Coalition, said the bill would allow the state to switch the types of drugs used in executions "without anyone knowing there's a change."

Jeff Rosenzweig, an attorney who has represented several death row prisoners, called the bill "flagrantly unconstitutional."

The committee, which was nearing the end of an hours-long session stretching into the evening, gave little debate to the bill. Five Republicans voted for the bill, passing it out of committee, while three Democrats voted against it.

-- John Moritz

Farm-to-school job gets panel support

A legislative panel Wednesday voted to add a proposal to create a farm-to-school coordinator to the state Agriculture Department's appropriation for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The Joint Budget Committee's Personnel Subcommittee voted to amend Senate Bill 162 to create the post with an annual salary range of $56,039 to $81,257 a year, increase the department's number of authorized positions from 573 to 574 and increase the department's proposed spending authority for operations by $98,048 to $17.88 million.

Rep. Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge, said Arkansas and New Jersey are the only two states without a farm-to-school coordinator.

"This person serves to connect our school districts to farm," he said. "There is a huge economic advantage to this program getting things done. There also is an advantage to promoting farming. The age of farmers are older. This farm-to-school course and all of this would certainly promote that industry also."

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs funds to fight stump fire

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve legislation granting spending authority of $20 million to the state Department of Environmental Quality for the current fiscal year to fight a stump fire burning underground near Bella Vista.

The supplemental appropriation to the state Department of Environmental Quality was approved by a vote of 96-0. The appropriation had already been approved by the Senate. The hope is the state will get federal funds and other funds to help pay for the fire cleanup.

In addition to state funds, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for about $15 million to fight the underground fire, which has been burning since July.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has estimated that the total cost to put out the fire and clean up the site could range from $21 million to $39 million.

-- John Moritz

E-prescriptions bill heads to governor

The House on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that would require all controlled substances to be prescribed electronically by 2021.

Shortly after the House voted 85-2 in favor of Senate Bill 174, a spokesman for Hutchinson said the governor would sign the bill.

The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said electronic prescriptions are already widely used by pharmacists such as himself. He said the prescriptions are harder to forge than paper ones. Forgeries have been cited by the state's drug director as contributing to the opioid crisis.

The bill includes exemptions for times of emergency, or technological and economic hardships. Some lawmakers had expressed concerns that the bill's requirements would be hard to meet in rural areas.

-- John Moritz

Firearm silencers bill clears Senate

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation under which firearms equipped for silent discharge would not be considered prohibited weapons.

The Senate voted 29-6 to approve Senate Bill 400 -- sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville -- which would not affect silencers or weapons governed by the National Firearms Act. The bill now goes to the House.

Ballinger told the Senate that people own about 10,000 suppressors in Arkansas. Silencers are allowed under federal law after the user passes a background check.

He said SB400 would clean up state law and is supported by the National Rifle Association.

SB400 removes "a firearm that has been specially made or specially adapted for silent discharge" from the language of Arkansas Code Annotated 5-73-104, which also lists the bomb, machine gun, sawed-off shotgun or rifle and metal knuckles as prohibited weapons.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Security protocols panel gains steam

The Senate approved creating a 10-member committee that would develop a suggested standard security protocol of best practices for admission to public events held at arenas, stadiums, auditoriums and other facilities.

The Senate voted 27-4 to approve House Bill 1415 by Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, sending it to the governor. The Uniform Security Protocol for Arkansas Public Events Committee would meet for the first time no later than Sept. 30 and report its findings and recommendations to the Department of Emergency Management by Dec. 31.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he wants the most competent people to be appointed to the committee regardless of their race or gender, after Democratic Sens. Linda Chesterfield and Joyce Elliott, both of Little Rock, questioned how diverse the committee would be.

In response to Hammer's remarks, Elliott said "that's very insulting." Some people don't talk about qualifications unless the issue of race comes up, she said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Optometry services bill passes in House

A bill allowing optometrists to perform a broader range of eye surgeries passed 70-19 Wednesday in the House.

House Bill 1251, sponsored by Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, would allow optometrists to administer injections around people's eyes, remove bumps and lesions from eyelids, and perform certain types of laser surgery. HB1251 next goes to the Senate.

Supporters say the measure would allow optometrists to use more of their training and provide easier access to eye care for patients in rural areas.

Opponents, including Democratic Rep. Stephen Magie, an ophthalmologist from Conway, say that allowing optometrists to perform procedures now performed by ophthalmologists, who have medical degrees and more training, would put patients at risk.

An October 2018 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures listed Alaska, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kentucky as allowing optometrists to perform some laser surgeries and remove lumps and bumps. Five other states allowed optometrists to remove lumps and bumps but not perform laser surgeries.

--Andy Davis

