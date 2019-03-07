February survey: 183,000 jobs added

Signs advertise job opportunities last week near an exit ramp of Interstate 79 in Zelienople, Pa.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs in February, a private survey found, a sign that companies are continuing to hire even as economic growth is likely slowing.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that last month's job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000. It was also below last year's average monthly gain of about 235,000.

Employment with service providers grew by 139,000, with professional and business services contributing 49,000 of those jobs and education and health services rising by 37,000. Financial hiring jumped to 21,000, the most since 2005, while the 14,000 gain in trade, transportation and utilities was the least since October 2017.

Goods-producing jobs rose by 44,000, led by a 25,000 increase in construction. Manufacturing, natural resources and mining also rounded out the gain.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, a forecasting firm that compiles the ADP data, said that hiring slowed a bit because the economy is cooling. Still, he expects companies to keep adding jobs because growth will likely recover from the first-quarter slowdown.

"The economy has throttled back and so too has job growth," Zandi said. But, he added, "I don't expect businesses will turn off hiring."

The ADP survey covers only private businesses and often diverges from official figures, which also include government hiring. The government is scheduled to release its employment report Friday, which analysts forecast will also show a gain of 183,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 3.9 percent, from 4 percent.

Employers ramped up hiring last year to its fastest pace in three years, as growth also picked up in the wake of the Trump administration's tax cuts and increased government spending approved by Congress last spring.

Yet President Donald Trump's trade fight with China, a weaker global economy and the waning of the tax cuts' impact have slowed growth in recent months. Economists forecast the economy will expand at roughly a 1 percent annual rate in the first three months of this year, down from 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Small business hiring slowed dramatically in February. ADP said its customers with up to 49 employees added just 12,000 jobs last month, down sharply from 107,000 in January and 84,000 in December. Companies employing 500 or more workers increased staffing by 77,000 jobs; payrolls climbed by 95,000 at medium-sized businesses.

The February reading may be revised -- both of the previous readings were changed, with the January figure raised sharply and December's downwardly adjusted.

ADP's payroll data represents about 411,000 firms employing almost 24 million workers in the U.S.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Carlyann Edwards and Jeff Kearns of Bloomberg News.

Business on 03/07/2019