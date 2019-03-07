Firearm silencers bill clears Senate

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation under which firearms equipped for silent discharge would not be considered prohibited weapons.

The Senate voted 29-6 to approve Senate Bill 400 -- sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville -- which would not affect silencers or weapons governed by the National Firearms Act. The bill now goes to the House.

Ballinger told the Senate that people own about 10,000 suppressors in Arkansas. Silencers are allowed under federal law after the user passes a background check.

He said SB400 would clean up state law and is supported by the National Rifle Association.

SB400 removes "a firearm that has been specially made or specially adapted for silent discharge" from the language of Arkansas Code Annotated 5-73-104, which also lists the bomb, machine gun, sawed-off shotgun or rifle and metal knuckles as prohibited weapons.

-- Michael R. Wickline