Georgia elections draw panel probe

ATLANTA — A U.S. House committee is seeking a trove of information from Georgia’s governor and secretary of state as it investigates reports of voter registration problems and other issues during the state’s 2018 elections.

In letters dated Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform told Georgia’s new Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that it’s “investigating recent reports of serious problems with voter registration, voter access and other matters affecting the ability of people in Georgia to exercise their right to vote.”

The letters ask both men for extensive information concerning those allegations.

The committee is now Democrat-controlled. Kemp and Raffensperger are Republicans. When asked about the information request and probe during a midday news conference Wednesday, Kemp pushed back.

“They need to quit playing politics up there,” he said, adding that the U.S. House should focus on providing relief to south Georgia farmers still reeling from Hurricane Michael’s damage in October. He did not mention voting or elections in his response.

Kemp served as Georgia’s chief election officer while he ran for governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has alleged he mismanaged the election, an allegation that Kemp has denied. Groups representing Georgia voters complained of long lines, last-minute polling place changes, missing or incorrect voter registration records and malfunctioning machines, among other issues.

The letters requesting information, signed by Democratic U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings and Jamie Raskin, both from Maryland, ask for documents relating to Georgia’s aggressive voter roll maintenance and the state’s “exact match” policy, which allows election officials to hold in pending status any voter registration applications that don’t precisely match driving and Social Security records.