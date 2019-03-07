Hogs get first shot at going full pads

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed toward their best weather day and their most intense workout of the early spring today.

Today's 4:30 p.m. practice, the fourth of the spring, projects to be conducted in 48-degree weather with a minimal chance for rain. The Razorbacks will go in full pads for the first time.

"We will go live tackle a little bit on Thursday," Coach Chad Morris said. "What we call 50-50. Quite a bit of practice, no more than half, will be live."

Morris said the pace of installation will increase as the spring moves forward.

"We've just got to make sure our guys understand why we do what we do," he said after Tuesday's practice in frigid conditions. "I anticipate that to pick up a little bit on Thursday and a little bit on Monday. But then after that we'll probably back down, just to make sure we've got all these young guys on board and fundamentals taught like we want them."

The Razorbacks have had minimal injuries thus far, though senior linebacker De'Jon Harris is done for the spring with a decision to have surgery on what had been a lingering foot injury. The procedure, scheduled for Friday, will have a small screw placed in Harris' foot.

Harris posted a message on social media Tuesday night after Morris spoke about his injury, writing it was a "nagging injury" and it was time to get it fixed. "I'll be back healthy as ever!" Harris wrote.

Due to injuries and the loss of Dee Walker following his arrest on drug and weapons charges, the linebacker crew is short on personnel. Hayden Henry and Deon Edwards are sidelined at least temporarily.

The eight available linebackers are split evenly between scholarship players -- juniors Giovanni LaFrance and Grant Morgan, sophomore Bumper Pool and redshirt freshman Andrew Parker -- and walk-ons Asa Shearin, Cooper Lucas, John Miscoll and McKinley Williams.

Morris said Harris will be an invaluable player-coach on the defense the rest of spring. On the field and off, Morris said senior defensive tackle McTelvin "Sosa" Agim will be needed to push the defense along.

"Obviously we know Sosa has been very much a leader," Morris said. "We're going to continue to push him to be that leader on the defensive side of the ball as well as our football team.

"Watching his energy level and his effort level has been impressive for three days, challenging him as he moves inside and stays in that inside position."

Agim worked at back tackle and end last year, and the coaching staff sees him prospering on the inside in his final season.

"I think it'll make him a lot better football player," defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell said prior to spring drills. "I think he can help us in there.

"You look at what offenses are doing now, they're really taking away your defensive ends in a way that you don't get the rush at them you used to because they're the fastest. You look at who the most productive guy was on our football team last year up front was Armon [Watts] inside. So I think you'll see the same thing with [Agim] in there."

Two potential standouts who missed Tuesday's work -- defensive end Dorian Gerald and offensive tackle Noah Gatlin -- due to illness are expected back at today's practice, Morris said.

The Razorbacks will hold the first significant spring scrimmage Saturday in a closed workout at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas also announced special football dates for the 2019 season on Wednesday, including homecoming against Mississippi State on Nov. 2. The Colorado State game on Sept. 14 will be part of the UA Sports Hall of Honor activities that weekend.

