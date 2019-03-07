Fishing Hot spots

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Crappie fishing is good at night on minnows in shallow water. Crappie are also biting yo-yos. Bass fishing is good on spinnerbaits and jerkbaits.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Bass fishing is good with red crankbait or a Rat-L-Traps in 6-foot depths. Crappie fishing is good with white/chartreuse or blue chartreuse jigs at 10-15 feet behind jetties.

LAKE DARDANELLE Bass fishing is good on Alabama rigs, jerkbaits, and jigs with Bamboozie. They are hitting spinnerbaits on the warm days. Soft plastic jerkbaits such as the scam shad are working well in shallow water. Stripers are still hitting swimbaits, Alabama rigs, Rat-L-Traps and jerkbaits. Crappie fishing is good in deep water on Cajun Crickets and Electric Chicken in chartreuse and chartreuse/black. Catfish are biting cut bait on the main river in the channel swings.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

