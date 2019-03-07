House OKs funds to fight stump fire

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve legislation granting spending authority of $20 million to the state Department of Environmental Quality for the current fiscal year to fight a stump fire burning underground near Bella Vista.

The supplemental appropriation to the state Department of Environmental Quality was approved by a vote of 96-0. The appropriation had already been approved by the Senate. The hope is the state will get federal funds and other funds to help pay for the fire cleanup.

In addition to state funds, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for about $15 million to fight the underground fire, which has been burning since July.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has estimated that the total cost to put out the fire and clean up the site could range from $21 million to $39 million.

-- John Moritz