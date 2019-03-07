House passes disabled-pupils bill

The Arkansas House passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow current private school students with disabilities to participate in a program that uses public funds to pay for private tuition.

House Bill 1467 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, would allow private school students with individual service plans to participate in the Succeed Scholarship program. It passed the House 59-19 with five representatives voting present. The bill goes to the Senate.

Lowery said the bill corrects a past bill-drafting error that excluded private school students. Currently, students with individual education plans can access Succeed Scholarship funding, but those plans are only developed by public school districts.

Lowery said an individual service plan is the private-school equivalent of the public school plan, and both are viewed the same way by federal law.

The issue "is something that, frankly, should've been caught two years ago," Lowery said.

However, Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, said the change strays from the Succeed Scholarship program's original intent, which she supported. The program, initially, required disabled students to "try public schools first" by attending them for one year, Della Rosa said.

Under Lowery's proposal, they'd never have to attend public school, Della Rosa said.

"I do not think leaving [individual service plans] out was a drafting error," she said. "I think that was intentional because [individual service plans] are only issued by private schools. The only way you can get an [individual education plan] is through public schools."

Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, also spoke against the bill, saying it amounts to a voucher program that's inconsistent with the Succeed Scholarship's aim.

The Succeed Scholarship program, according to the state Department of Education, "provides a scholarship to an eligible private school for students with disabilities that have an individualized education program (IEP) and students in foster care living in a group home or facility that meet eligibility requirements."

The state, under the program, pays eligible private institutions the base, per-student public-school funding rate for each student enrolled under the program -- $6,781 per-pupil this school year.

Lowery said Wednesday that about 250 students participate in the program. The program is funded by $1.5 million from the state's rainy-day fund, and lawmakers last week increased the program's spending authority from $1.5 million to $3 million. However, it won't be clear until later this year whether that increase will be funded.

