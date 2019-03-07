• Jeffery Alvord, 27, of Boynton Beach, Fla., spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after his arrest on an assault charge because Ocean Ridge police said he broke the nose of a 24-year-old man who refused to move out of the way of beachfront wedding pictures.

• Menis Ketchum, 76, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice who pleaded guilty in federal court to using a state vehicle and gas fuel card for a 2014 golf trip to Virginia, was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay $749 in restitution.

• Arturo Garcia Medina, 60, who became angry when his vehicle failed a state inspection and shot two workers at an El Paso, Texas, auto shop, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

• Scott Lowe, 44, and Joan Smith, 39, caught with $3,000 in counterfeit $50 bills and printing equipment in a hotel room in Miami, Okla., were arrested on allegations that they had printed and spent about $30,000 in bogus bills over the past month in five states.

• Kevin Yarborough, 38, a Glynn County, Ga., police officer recognized as an expert on impaired driving, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, with a state trooper saying he saw Yarborough's car swerving and smelled alcohol during a traffic stop.

• Steven "Big Steve" Tracey, a retired professional wrestler who once faced off against opponents such as Hulk Hogan, is running for mayor in East Haven, Conn., saying he's focused on the concerns of the town's older residents and the rising cost of living.

• Cynthia Newman, a dean at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J., resigned after the school decided not to consider allowing a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus because of its opposition to the LGBT community, saying her views "mirror" those of the fast-food chain.

• Robert Waite Jr., 53, of Carthage, Mo., convicted of fatally shooting his daughter's 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in 2015 during a dispute over a patio table and grill, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jack Robison, a judge in Comal County, Texas, was publicly admonished for asking a jury that had reached a guilty verdict in a sex trafficking case to keep deliberating because God had told him the defendant was innocent, advice the jury ignored by keeping the conviction in place.

