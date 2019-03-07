Video released from deadly Little Rock police shooting; officer relieved of duty last week

Authorities in Little Rock have released video of a fatal police shooting of a 30-year-old motorist during a traffic stop last month.

The video — which shows officer Charles Starks stopping and later shooting Bradley Blackshire the morning of Feb. 23 — was released Thursday afternoon following a groundswell of calls from family and community members for its swift release.

Blackshire was suspected of driving a stolen car near 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road.

Police initially said Starks began firing when Blackshire accelerated at the officer and hit him with the car.

Blackshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Starks was relieved of duty last week, a designation that strips him of any ability to do police work unless the department reinstates him.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the police department's investigation was sent to the county prosecutor for review of possible criminal charges.

Scott previously said the city would release video of the shooting “as soon as possible,” and on Wednesday he announced it would be made available after Blackshire’s family viewed it.

He called the investigation into the shooting a “trying time” for both Blackshire’s and Starks’ families.

Speaking before the video's release, Scott said the footage will be "difficult to watch." He urged for calm as the investigation continued.

"I understand this incident will invoke numerous amounts of emotion," the mayor said, adding: "Our city has seen good days, bad days and even ugly days."

