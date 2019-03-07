LSU escapes in OT, beats Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tremont Waters dribbled the length of the court for the tying basket with 3 seconds remaining in regulation and then hit a three-pointer early in overtime, helping No. 10 LSU escape with a 79-78 victory at Florida on Wednesday night.

The Gators had a chance to win it with 7.8 second left in overtime, but Jalen Hudson slipped and then KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) failed to get off a driving shot before the final buzzer.

Waters finished with 19 points, 6 assists and 6 turnovers. Javonte Smart added 15 points for the Tigers (25-5, 15-2 SEC)

Hudson finished with a season-high 33 points for the Gators (17-13, 9-8) on 11-of-20 shooting.

In another Top 25 men’s game Wednesday, Myles Powell scored 34 points and Seton Hall (17-12, 8-9 Big East) beat No. 16 Marquette (23-7, 12-5) 73-64 in Newark, N.J.

SEC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

FLORIDA 64, MISSISSIPPI 57

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Delicia Washington and Funda Nakkasoglu each scored 17 points to help Florida beat Mississippi.

The 13th-seeded Gators (8-22) will play No. 5 seed Missouri in today’s second round.

Crystal Allen led Ole Miss with 22 points.

ALABAMA 74, VANDERBILT 57

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Shaquera Wade scored a career-high 26 points as No. 11 seed Alabama beat Vanderbilt.

Alabama (14-16) will play sixth-seeded Auburn in today’s second round. LeaLea Carter led Vanderbilt (7-23) with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting.